HomeGolf NewsOlympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology

Golf News

Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology

By Michael McEwan18 February, 2023
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Tour News michael johnson
Tiger Woods Tampon Apology

US Olympic icon Michael Johnson has waded into the Tiger Woods tampon row, blasting the 15-time major champion for his apology.

Following the second round of the Genesis Invitational, Woods said sorry for handing Justin Thomas a sanitary product after out-driving him on the ninth hole during Thursday’s first round.

"It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," said the 47-year-old. "If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way.”

The end of the matter? Not according to Johnson.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and former world 200m and 400m world record-holder, Johnson wasted no time in taking Tiger to task on Twitter.

“[An] apology starting with ‘If I offended anyone’ is no apology,” said Johnson. “But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon.

“Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery.”

Woods’ ‘prank’ prompted a furious backlash on social media, with many high-profile figures criticising him.

Sky Sports Golf presenter Sarah Stirk described it as ‘crass’, adding: “'My overriding feelings are completely surprised and really disappointed. I'm a female working in sport, I'm passionate and love the game of golf, and think we are all striving for equality.

“To me it was sort of laddy, blokeish behaviour. He passed him the tampon and is effectively saying 'Look I've outdriven you, you're driving the ball like a woman.’”

Many others, however, have defended Woods, insisting it was a harmless joke between friends.

Golf News

Billy Horschel has “scrapped” swing changes after months of work
Boost for Coul Links as hotel permission granted
Thomas Pieters explains shock LIV Golf switch
US PGA Championship makes decision on LIV golfers
Ernie Els hits out at LIV Golf's South African contingent

