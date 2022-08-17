Patrick Reed SUES Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee for $750m

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has brought a lawsuit against broadcaster Golf Channel and its analyst Brandel Chamblee.

As first reported by Courthouse News Services, Reed, who won at Augusta in 2018 and is one of a number of high-profile stars to join LIV Golf, is alleging defamation and is seeking $750 million in damages.

In court documents, Chamblee and Golf Channel are accused of “conspiring” with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan “to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr Reed, misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard for the truth”.

There are also allegations of the defendants “purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr Reed since he was 23 years old to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, and with the intention to discredit his name as a young, elite and world-class golfer”.

Despite the PGA Tour and Monahan being named in the papers, they are not identified as defendants.

The lawsuit also claims Reed has suffered abuse at the hands of spectators which has been “glorified” by Golf Channel.

It claims the treatment of the nine-time PGA Tour winner is linked to his move to LIV Golf, which was announced in time for him to play in the rebel tour’s first event on US soil last month.

According to the court documents, Chamblee, Golf Channel and the PGA Tour are accused of “defaming and smearing anyone associated with LIV in order to try to maintain their monopolistic hold on professional golf.”

Reed is a divisive figure in professional golf, having been involved in a number of controversies including allegations of cheating.

Two years ago he issued Chamblee with a cease-and-desist letter ordering the pundit to stop accusations he had cheated at the Hero World Challenge.