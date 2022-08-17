search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPatrick Reed SUES Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee for $750m

Golf News

Patrick Reed SUES Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee for $750m

By Jamie Hall17 August, 2022
Patrick Reed LIV Golf PGA Tour Golf Channel Jay Monahan Brandel Chamblee
Patrick Reed Scottish Open

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has brought a lawsuit against broadcaster Golf Channel and its analyst Brandel Chamblee.

As first reported by Courthouse News Services, Reed, who won at Augusta in 2018 and is one of a number of high-profile stars to join LIV Golf, is alleging defamation and is seeking $750 million in damages.

In court documents, Chamblee and Golf Channel are accused of “conspiring” with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan “to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr Reed, misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard for the truth”.

• Tiger Woods meets tour stars over LIV threat

• Justin Thomas rips Will Zalatoris' mentor

There are also allegations of the defendants “purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting Mr Reed since he was 23 years old to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, and with the intention to discredit his name as a young, elite and world-class golfer”.

Despite the PGA Tour and Monahan being named in the papers, they are not identified as defendants.

The lawsuit also claims Reed has suffered abuse at the hands of spectators which has been “glorified” by Golf Channel.

It claims the treatment of the nine-time PGA Tour winner is linked to his move to LIV Golf, which was announced in time for him to play in the rebel tour’s first event on US soil last month.

• Twitter reacts as Cam Smith WDs from BMW

• Ewen Ferguson's perfect response to troll

According to the court documents, Chamblee, Golf Channel and the PGA Tour are accused of “defaming and smearing anyone associated with LIV in order to try to maintain their monopolistic hold on professional golf.”

Reed is a divisive figure in professional golf, having been involved in a number of controversies including allegations of cheating.

Two years ago he issued Chamblee with a cease-and-desist letter ordering the pundit to stop accusations he had cheated at the Hero World Challenge.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Related Articles - Jay Monahan

Related Articles - Brandel Chamblee

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REVEALED: What stars need to do in return for LIV Golf cash
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV
Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting
Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow