Golf News

PGA Tour announces arrival of self-service bars

By Jamie Hall07 January, 2022
PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Tour News TendedBar
Good news, golf fans! Self-service bars are coming to the PGA Tour. 

TendedBar, an automated service which allows patrons to pour their own drinks, will make its tour debut at the Farmers Insurance Open following a successful season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Four public bars, as well as one in hospitality, will be in place at Torrey Pines. Each will offer over 100 drinks options, meaning fans will have no shortage of choices to ensure they help the event live up to its reputation.

Staff members, known as "cocktail caddies”, will even be on hand to make sure fans are well-tended.

Bosses at TendedBar say the process will reduce crowding and waiting times so spectators miss less of the raucous atmosphere.

“TendedBar provides the ideal balance of technology, automation, safety, and quality,” said the company’s co-founder, Justin Honeysuckle. 

“When fans experience the Farmers Insurance Open, they expect to have a great time with friends, see the best players on the PGA Tour, and enjoy a high-quality mixed cocktail. 

“The last thing they want to do is stand in long lines or have a less-than-stellar product as part of their experience. TendedBar’s system is a perfect pairing for fans from tee to green.”

Fans will only have to scan their card once a day to pay for as many drinks as they can cram in via the system, which uses facial recognition software.

“The system is built on efficiency and will provide us with information and analytics to best serve our fans,” added Farmers Insurance Open chief executive Marty Goritsch. 

“No one wants to be in a line when their favourite player drains a birdie putt. TendedBar is going to be an incredibly popular new experience for our fans this year.”

