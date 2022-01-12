Shane Lowry questions latest changes to COVID rules

Former Open champion Shane Lowry has questioned changes to coronavirus restrictions in his home country of Ireland.



Earlier this week, the Republic announced that those travelling to the country will no longer need to return a negative COVID-19 test in order to do so.

Other nations, including Wales, have made similar changes.



• PGA Tour winner hits out at PIP scheme

• Fleetwood explains reasons for playing Saudi

Despite agreeing the new rules would benefit him, Lowry took to Instagram to question why the Irish government was easing travel rules before lifting other restrictions.

“I travel so this helps me but I don’t understand why we are not trying to get the people in our own country back living before doing this,” he said.

Like many countries, Ireland has seen a steep rise in the number of COVID cases in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant.

Nearly 18,000 cases were reported on Wednesday alone.



• Hovland fumes after clubs arrive broken



• Daly throws big-hitting barb at DeChambeau



Lowry, who is currently No.44 in the world rankings, won the Claret Jug in 2019 on its return to Royal Portrush after 68 years.



After becoming ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’, he made his Ryder Cup debut in last year’s European defeat at Whistling Straits.

His next scheduled start is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship which begins on January 17.