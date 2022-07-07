Robert MacIntyre excited by PGA Tour opportunity

Add Bob MacIntyre to the list of players excited by the strengthening of the alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It was announced last week that the top-10 players on the Race To Dubai rankings at the end of this season who are not already card-holders on the PGA Tour will berewarded with playing privileges for the US-based circuit next season.

Needless to say, that got MacIntyre’s attention.

The Oban man finished ninth on the DP World Tour’s season-long standings and would have been playing on the PGA Tour this year had this pathway been in place 12 months ago.

• Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"

• Poulter welcomes Scottish Open decision

Currently lying 70th on the rankings this year after a disappointing season to date, the 26-year-old is hopeful that this unexpected new opportunity can give his game a timely shot in the arm.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said MacIntyre. ”Everybody strives to play against the best fields in the world and, right now, the best players in the world are playing on the PGA Tour.

“The alliance gives us an opportunity to get there against them week in and week out. Obviously, you never forget where you came from and the chances you got.

"But if I can compete against the best players in the world, I'll take that chance. For me it's an absolute brilliant opportunity going forward for the rest of the season. It means I might not have to chance the Korn Ferry Tour finals. I'll find out after next week and, after that, we'll decide if we go Hillside [for the Cazoo Classic] or what we do going forward.”

MacIntyre also refused to be drawn on what he thinks of LIV golfers being allowed to play the Scottish Open.

• LIV rebels win legal challenge against DPWT

• Pro leaps to defence of DP World Tour over LIV

Last night, a sports arbitrator granted Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui an injunction against the DP World Tour’s decision to ban them for this week’s event as a punishment for playing in the opening two LIV Golf events.

MacIntyre, though, is determined to block out the noise.

“I'm here to try and win The Scottish Open and, next week, try to win The Open Championship,” he said. “These two weeks are massive for my game and my career. I have a chance the next few weeks to do something special and I'm not worrying about what's going on.”