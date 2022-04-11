The 86th edition of The Masters is over and it is Scottie Scheffler who is leaving town with the Green Jacket.
The world No.1 continued his remarkable purple patch by winning his fourth event in his last six starts.
In doing so, the 25-year-old Texan has become a major champion for the first time, consolidated his place at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and earned himself a lifetime exemption to The Masters.
• 9 things Scottie Scheffler gets for winning The Masters
He also earned a rather tidy sum of cash.
This year's Masters carried a new record purse for a major, with a total of $15million divided amongst the field.
Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of what those who made the cut took home...
The Masters 2022 - Full prize money payout
1. Scottie Scheffler - $2,700,000
2. Rory McIlroy - $1,620,000
T3. Shane Lowry - $870,000
T3. Cameron Smith - $870,000
5. Collin Morikawa - $600,000
T6. Corey Conners - $521,250
T6. Will Zalatoris - $521,250
T8. Sungjae Im - $450,000
T8. Justin Thomas - $450,000
T10. Cameron Champ - $390,000
T10. Charl Schwartzel - $390,000
T12. Dustin Johnson - $330,000
T12. Danny Willett - $330,000
• The Masters: McIlroy defeated but not deflated
T14. Matt Fitzpatrick - $225,333
T14. Tommy Fleetwood - $225,333
T14. Talor Gooch - $225,333
T14. Harry Higgs - $225,333
T14. Jason Kokrak - $225,333
T14. Min Woo Lee - $225,333
T14. Hideki Matsuyama - $225,333
T14. Kevin Na - $225,333
T14. Lee Westwood - $225,333
T23. Sergio Garcia - $138,000
T23. Robert MacIntyre - $138,000
T23. JJ Spaun - $138,000
T23. Harold Varner III - $138,000
T27. Viktor Hovland - $111,000
T27. Seamus Power - $111,000
T27. Jon Rahm - $111,000
T30. Lucas Glover - $93,150
T30. Russell Henley - $93,150
T30. Marc Leishman - $93,150
T30. Sepp Straka - $93,150
T30. Hudson Swafford - $93,150
T35. Tony Finau - $75,563
T35. Joaquin Niemann - $75,563
T35. Patrick Reed - $75,563
T35. Webb Simpson - $75,563
• Tiger Woods commits to St Andrews
T39. Patrick Cantlay - $63,000
T39. Tom Hoge - $63,000
T39. Si Woo Kim - $63,000
T39. Bubba Watson - $63,000
43. Billy Horschel - $55,500
T44. Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $51,000
T44. Kevin Kisner - $51,000
46. Cameron Davis - $46,500
47. Tiger Woods - $43,500
T48 - Max Homa - $40,050
T48. Adam Scott - $40,050
T50. Daniel Berger - $37,350
T50. Mackenzie Hughes - $37,350
52. Tyrrell Hatton - $36,000