The 86th edition of The Masters is over and it is Scottie Scheffler who is leaving town with the Green Jacket.



The world No.1 continued his remarkable purple patch by winning his fourth event in his last six starts.

In doing so, the 25-year-old Texan has become a major champion for the first time, consolidated his place at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking and earned himself a lifetime exemption to The Masters.



He also earned a rather tidy sum of cash.



This year's Masters carried a new record purse for a major, with a total of $15million divided amongst the field.



Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of what those who made the cut took home...



The Masters 2022 - Full prize money payout

1. Scottie Scheffler - $2,700,000

2. Rory McIlroy - $1,620,000

T3. Shane Lowry - $870,000

T3. Cameron Smith - $870,000

5. Collin Morikawa - $600,000

T6. Corey Conners - $521,250

T6. Will Zalatoris - $521,250

T8. Sungjae Im - $450,000

T8. Justin Thomas - $450,000

T10. Cameron Champ - $390,000

T10. Charl Schwartzel - $390,000

T12. Dustin Johnson - $330,000

T12. Danny Willett - $330,000

T14. Matt Fitzpatrick - $225,333

T14. Tommy Fleetwood - $225,333

T14. Talor Gooch - $225,333

T14. Harry Higgs - $225,333

T14. Jason Kokrak - $225,333

T14. Min Woo Lee - $225,333

T14. Hideki Matsuyama - $225,333

T14. Kevin Na - $225,333

T14. Lee Westwood - $225,333

T23. Sergio Garcia - $138,000

T23. Robert MacIntyre - $138,000

T23. JJ Spaun - $138,000

T23. Harold Varner III - $138,000

T27. Viktor Hovland - $111,000

T27. Seamus Power - $111,000

T27. Jon Rahm - $111,000

T30. Lucas Glover - $93,150

T30. Russell Henley - $93,150

T30. Marc Leishman - $93,150

T30. Sepp Straka - $93,150

T30. Hudson Swafford - $93,150

T35. Tony Finau - $75,563

T35. Joaquin Niemann - $75,563

T35. Patrick Reed - $75,563

T35. Webb Simpson - $75,563

T39. Patrick Cantlay - $63,000

T39. Tom Hoge - $63,000

T39. Si Woo Kim - $63,000

T39. Bubba Watson - $63,000

43. Billy Horschel - $55,500

T44. Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $51,000

T44. Kevin Kisner - $51,000

46. Cameron Davis - $46,500

47. Tiger Woods - $43,500

T48 - Max Homa - $40,050

T48. Adam Scott - $40,050

T50. Daniel Berger - $37,350

T50. Mackenzie Hughes - $37,350

52. Tyrrell Hatton - $36,000