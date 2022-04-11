search
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced

Golf News

The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced

By Michael McEwan09 April, 2022
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Prize money Green Jacket
Augusta National Clubhouse

Good news if you've got a tee time at Augusta National this weekend.

The Masters Tournament Committee has announced a whopping 30% increase to the overall purse on offer.

There is an eye-watering $15million up for grabs this week, up from $11.5million last year. 

That makes the 2022 Masters Tournament the most lucrative major championship in history.

In addition to a Green Jacket, the new champion will also pocket a cool $2.7million. That's up by $630,000 on the cheque banked by Hideki Matsuyama in 2021.

The top three finishers on the leaderboard all stand to make a seven-figure sum.

The increase in money makes The Masters the richest major in golf (at least for now).

In 2021, the US PGA had a purse of $12million, the US Open offered a total of $12.5million with The Open worth $11.5million.

2022 Masters Tournament - Prize fund breakdown

1st - $2,700,000
2nd - $1,620,000
3rd - $1,020,000
4th - $720,000
5th - $600,000
6th - $540,000
7th - $502,500
8th - $465,000
9th - $435,000
10th - $405,000
11th - $375,000
12th - $345,000
13th - $315,000
14th - $285,000
15th - $270,000
16th - $255,000
17th - $240,000
18th - $225,000
19th - $210,000
20th - $195,000

21st - $180,000
22nd - $168,000
23rd - $156,000
24th - $144,000
25th - $132,000
26th - $120,000
27th - $115,500
28th - $111,000
29th - $106,500
30th - $102,000
31st - $97,500
32nd - $93,000
33rd - $88,500
34th - $84,750
35th - $81,000

36th - $77,250
37th - $73,500
38th - $70,500
39th - $67,500
40th - $64,500
41st - $61,500
42nd - $58,500
43rd - $55,500
44th - $52,500
45th - $49,500
46th - $46,500
47th - $43,500
48th - $41,100
49th - £39,000
50th - $37,800

The remainder of the professionals in the field will receive cash prizes ranging downwards from $36,900, depending on the scores.

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

