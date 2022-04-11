The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced

Good news if you've got a tee time at Augusta National this weekend.
The Masters Tournament Committee has announced a whopping 30% increase to the overall purse on offer.
There is an eye-watering $15million up for grabs this week, up from $11.5million last year.
That makes the 2022 Masters Tournament the most lucrative major championship in history.
In addition to a Green Jacket, the new champion will also pocket a cool $2.7million. That's up by $630,000 on the cheque banked by Hideki Matsuyama in 2021.
The top three finishers on the leaderboard all stand to make a seven-figure sum.
The increase in money makes The Masters the richest major in golf (at least for now).
In 2021, the US PGA had a purse of $12million, the US Open offered a total of $12.5million with The Open worth $11.5million.
2022 Masters Tournament - Prize fund breakdown
1st - $2,700,000
2nd - $1,620,000
3rd - $1,020,000
4th - $720,000
5th - $600,000
6th - $540,000
7th - $502,500
8th - $465,000
9th - $435,000
10th - $405,000
11th - $375,000
12th - $345,000
13th - $315,000
14th - $285,000
15th - $270,000
16th - $255,000
17th - $240,000
18th - $225,000
19th - $210,000
20th - $195,000
21st - $180,000
22nd - $168,000
23rd - $156,000
24th - $144,000
25th - $132,000
26th - $120,000
27th - $115,500
28th - $111,000
29th - $106,500
30th - $102,000
31st - $97,500
32nd - $93,000
33rd - $88,500
34th - $84,750
35th - $81,000
36th - $77,250
37th - $73,500
38th - $70,500
39th - $67,500
40th - $64,500
41st - $61,500
42nd - $58,500
43rd - $55,500
44th - $52,500
45th - $49,500
46th - $46,500
47th - $43,500
48th - $41,100
49th - £39,000
50th - $37,800
The remainder of the professionals in the field will receive cash prizes ranging downwards from $36,900, depending on the scores.