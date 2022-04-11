The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced

Good news if you've got a tee time at Augusta National this weekend.



The Masters Tournament Committee has announced a whopping 30% increase to the overall purse on offer.



There is an eye-watering $15million up for grabs this week, up from $11.5million last year.

That makes the 2022 Masters Tournament the most lucrative major championship in history.

In addition to a Green Jacket, the new champion will also pocket a cool $2.7million. That's up by $630,000 on the cheque banked by Hideki Matsuyama in 2021.

The top three finishers on the leaderboard all stand to make a seven-figure sum.



The increase in money makes The Masters the richest major in golf (at least for now).



In 2021, the US PGA had a purse of $12million, the US Open offered a total of $12.5million with The Open worth $11.5million.



2022 Masters Tournament - Prize fund breakdown

1st - $2,700,000

2nd - $1,620,000

3rd - $1,020,000

4th - $720,000

5th - $600,000

6th - $540,000

7th - $502,500

8th - $465,000

9th - $435,000

10th - $405,000

11th - $375,000

12th - $345,000

13th - $315,000

14th - $285,000

15th - $270,000

16th - $255,000

17th - $240,000

18th - $225,000

19th - $210,000

20th - $195,000

21st - $180,000

22nd - $168,000

23rd - $156,000

24th - $144,000

25th - $132,000

26th - $120,000

27th - $115,500

28th - $111,000

29th - $106,500

30th - $102,000

31st - $97,500

32nd - $93,000

33rd - $88,500

34th - $84,750

35th - $81,000

36th - $77,250

37th - $73,500

38th - $70,500

39th - $67,500

40th - $64,500

41st - $61,500

42nd - $58,500

43rd - $55,500

44th - $52,500

45th - $49,500

46th - $46,500

47th - $43,500

48th - $41,100

49th - £39,000

50th - $37,800

The remainder of the professionals in the field will receive cash prizes ranging downwards from $36,900, depending on the scores.

