search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDeChambeau, Koepka & Spieth headline cut casualties at Augusta

Golf News

DeChambeau, Koepka & Spieth headline cut casualties at Augusta

By Michael McEwan08 April, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Jordan Spieth Brooks Koepka
Koepka Bryson Spieth Mc

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Spieth are amongst the many high-profile players who will play no further part in this year's Masters.

The former US Open champion followed his first round 76 with an eight-over 80 on day two at Augusta National, finishing on 12-over par and missing the cut by by eight shots. 

It continues a miserable run for DeChambeau who has been restricted to only four appearances so far in 2022 - three of them missed cuts - due to a succession of injuries. 

In his pre-tournament press conference on Monday, he revealed that he was pegging it up this week against the advice of his doctors and coach, who wanted him to rest in order to let his injuries heal fully.

• WATCH - Stewart Cink has hole-in-one at Augusta

• MacIntyre continues majors cut streak

It is the 28-year-old's first missed cut in The Masters. He remains without a top-20 finish in the opening men's major of the season.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and the 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth are also emptying out their lockers.

Koepka went 75-75 to finish on six-over, with Spieth doing likewise after labouring to a four-over 76 on day two. His misadventures included a triple-bogey six at the par-3 12th after dunking two balls in Rae's Creek.

Others going home early include the 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and former world No.1 Justin Rose.

• Jon Rahm fumes after Masters struggles

Molinari, who led The Masters going into the back nine on Sunday in 2019, had rounds of 78 and 74 to finish on eight-over.

Rose joined him on that mark after a pair of 76s. 

Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele (+7) is also making an early exit, as are the 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland (+8), Abraham Ancer (+7) and the heavily-fancied Sam Burns (+5).

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow