The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round

On a day where the world’s best faltered, a sharp short game kept Robert MacIntyre in with a chance of another strong finish at The Masters.

MacIntyre started the day at two-over par for the tournament but, with Augusta National playing firm in a cold wind, it was always going to be a challenge to improve on that score.



So it proved.



The Scot, who led the field in birdies on his tournament debut last year, was unable to pick up a single shot in his round of 76, which included 15 pars, two bogeys and a double.



Whilst disappointed with that, he saw enough positive signs to give him fresh hope for Sunday's final round.



“I actually felt like I didn’t play bad,” he said.

“I played some good golf but just got punished every chance I got. I mean, I hit one bad shot overall and that was the tee shot into 11, so I felt like I played solid.”

MacIntyre was playing in the group in front of Tiger Woods, which naturally meant large crowds were out in force.

“I felt uncomfortable hitting some shots straight into the crowds but you can’t move everyone,” he admitted. “I felt uncomfortable at points and then I was just disappointed with the way it went.”

MacIntyre's playing partner Lee Westwood fared slightly better, with the Englishman carding a 73. This was the pair's second outing together and MacIntyre joked that he'll be not to see him again tomorrow.



"I think that's the second time I've played with Lee and I've not made a birdie, so I hope I don't see him on a tee box again any time soon," he laughed.

"He didn’t realise until I finished there when I shook his hand, and said, 'That’s the second.' He said, 'What?', I said, 'That’s the second birdie-free round I've had with you.' He just laughed. He is a good guy and great golfer. I'm just disappointed with my round.

"I chipped and putted well because I left it in a good spot, I hit the ball the way I was wanting to hit it. We could have got right back into position today to finish strong but this has just blown every opportunity."

An opening bogey set the tone on what was a tough day for the Scot. A cruel lip-out from 13-feet had the Oban man on the back foot from the off.

The following two holes provided make-able birdie chances but MacIntyre’s efforts narrowly missed. Consecutive pars would follow until the seventh.

A huge drive down the short par-4 had the 25-year-old in ideal position but a misjudged approach left him short-sided in the greenside bunker, and he could only manage a bogey which took him to two-over par on the day.

MacIntyre, who hit only six greens in regulation in his third round, did well to get up-and-down on the par-4 10th but it was on the 11th, where he has struggled all week, that the real damage was done.

The Scot’s tee shot headed left into the trees and, when it couldn’t be found, he forced to play three off-the-tee, eventually two-putted for a double-bogey six.

With conditions blustery and unusually cold for Georgia, it wasn’t just MacIntyre who struggled on Saturday at Augusta National, with several players, including Tiger Woods, carding worse scores than him.



While things were not going his way, the Scot kept things respectable, thanks to impressive par saves on the final five holes, which included an up-and-down from the bunker on the 18.

MacIntyre is now six-over for the tournament and just inside the top-40. He will be looking to climb the leaderboard tomorrow, with an early tee time likely to provide the best conditions for his final round in this year’s Masters.