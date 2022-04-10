The Masters: The bunkered team's predictions

The opening shots of this year's Masters Tournament are creeping ever closer.



It's time, then, for the bunkered team to stick their collective necks out and predict which players are going to be smiling widest on Sunday night at Augusta National.

We asked each of our editorial team to pick who they think is going to win the Green Jacket, as well as throw out the name of a 'dark horse' (40/1 or longer) who might be worth an each-way bet.



Check out who they've all gone for...

* * *



BRYCE RITCHIE - EDITOR

To win - Justin Thomas

My head says JT and my heart says JT. I'm all in. I like the form of Scottie Scheffler, and I think DJ and Brooks will turn up and compete like they should - but I think Thomas is going absolutely in the right direction and he has the game for Augusta. He just needs to reduce the mistakes. Do that and he's your 2022 champ.

Dark horse - Daniel Berger



Tee to green Berger is decent at 40/1 for a top-10. One of the best scramblers on tour. He doesn't it long and doesn't care. Has a lot of fight and arrogance in him and I like that. Missed the cut last year but grabbed a top-10 on his debut in 2016. He's due a massive win.

MICHAEL McEWAN - DIGITAL EDITOR

To win - Cam Smith

It's the worst word in sport but the Aussie is 'trending' towards a major victory. His win in The PLAYERS Championship last month firmly established him as one of the game's biggest players and he has a sneaky-good Masters record, too. In the last four years, he's finished T5, T51, T2 and T10. Dismiss 'The Mullet' at your peril.



Dark horse - Sam Burns



Somebody has to break the 'Rookie Curse' and Burns looks like the best bet. I watched him a little bit today (he was playing alongside Scottie Scheffler) and he didn't look like a guy who was trying to learn the course; he looked like somebody who already knows it inside out. In great form and destined to become a major champ before long, he's a great E/W bet this week.



LEWIS FRASER - CONTENT PRODUCER

To win - Justin Thomas

He is due a Green Jacket. Thomas has made the cut in all six of his previous Masters appearances. We all know the course favours a high draw and there’s not many better than JT at shaping the big stick. Oh, and he can putt pretty well, too.

Dark horse - Si Woo Kim



Some bookies have Si Woo at over 100/1, which seems very long for a player of his quality and experience. Made the cut in his last four Augusta National appearances and finished tied for 12th in his last visit. He’s had decent results this year and would expect another one at ANGC.



JAMIE HALL - CONTENT PRODUCER

To win - Rory McIlroy

Rory's struggles at Augusta have been well-documented but this could finally be the year he completes the career grand slam. He’s going along nicely without setting the heather alight, a bit like a certain Mr Woods three years ago...

Dark horse - Thomas Pieters



The Belgian picked up the biggest win of his career to date at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship and has been putting together some nice golf. He’s also got previous at Augusta, finishing in a tie for fourth in 2017.