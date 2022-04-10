search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe Masters: The bunkered team's predictions

Golf News

The Masters: The bunkered team's predictions

By bunkered.co.uk04 April, 2022
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Betting Tips Tour News
Masters Leaderboard

The opening shots of this year's Masters Tournament are creeping ever closer.

It's time, then, for the bunkered team to stick their collective necks out and predict which players are going to be smiling widest on Sunday night at Augusta National.

We asked each of our editorial team to pick who they think is going to win the Green Jacket, as well as throw out the name of a 'dark horse' (40/1 or longer) who might be worth an each-way bet.

Check out who they've all gone for...

* * *

BRYCE RITCHIE - EDITOR

To win - Justin Thomas

My head says JT and my heart says JT. I'm all in. I like the form of Scottie Scheffler, and I think DJ and Brooks will turn up and compete like they should - but I think Thomas is going absolutely in the right direction and he has the game for Augusta. He just needs to reduce the mistakes. Do that and he's your 2022 champ.

Dark horse - Daniel Berger

Tee to green  Berger is decent at 40/1 for a top-10. One of the best scramblers on tour. He doesn't it long and doesn't care. Has a lot of fight and arrogance in him and I like that. Missed the cut last year but grabbed a top-10 on his debut in 2016. He's due a massive win.

• DeChambeau defies doctor's orders to play

• Tiger and the Masters: Your questions answered

MICHAEL McEWAN - DIGITAL EDITOR

To win - Cam Smith

It's the worst word in sport but the Aussie is 'trending' towards a major victory. His win in The PLAYERS Championship last month firmly established him as one of the game's biggest players and he has a sneaky-good Masters record, too. In the last four years, he's finished T5, T51, T2 and T10. Dismiss 'The Mullet' at your peril.

Dark horse - Sam Burns

Somebody has to break the 'Rookie Curse' and Burns looks like the best bet. I watched him a little bit today (he was playing alongside Scottie Scheffler) and he didn't look like a guy who was trying to learn the course; he looked like somebody who already knows it inside out. In great form and destined to become a major champ before long, he's a great E/W bet this week.

LEWIS FRASER - CONTENT PRODUCER

To win - Justin Thomas

He is due a Green Jacket. Thomas has made the cut in all six of his previous Masters appearances. We all know the course favours a high draw and there’s not many better than JT at shaping the big stick. Oh, and he can putt pretty well, too.

Dark horse - Si Woo Kim

Some bookies have Si Woo at over 100/1, which seems very long for a player of his quality and experience. Made the cut in his last four Augusta National appearances and finished tied for 12th in his last visit. He’s had decent results this year and would expect another one at ANGC.

• Angel Cabrera and the 'Prison of Hell'

• The best-ever Masters Champions Dinner menus

JAMIE HALL - CONTENT PRODUCER

To win - Rory McIlroy

Rory's struggles at Augusta have been well-documented but this could finally be the year he completes the career grand slam. He’s going along nicely without setting the heather alight, a bit like a certain Mr Woods three years ago... 

Dark horse - Thomas Pieters

The Belgian picked up the biggest win of his career to date at the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship and has been putting together some nice golf. He’s also got previous at Augusta, finishing in a tie for fourth in 2017. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full
The Masters: Scottie Scheffler races into five-shot lead

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow