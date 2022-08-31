Tiger Woods’ former coach slates Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour

Tiger Woods’ former coach Hank Haney took aim at Rory McIlroy and the PGA Tour in an extraordinary Twitter rant.

Haney claimed “it’s all about the money” and insisted the tour is not interested in “growing the game” during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Instead he praised LIV Golf, describing it as “great for the players”, and shared a screenshot of a three-year-old clip of McIlroy in an attempt to prove his point.

It’s all about the money, don’t listen to anyone tell you it’s about growing the game lol pic.twitter.com/qnUMtycMpU — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) August 28, 2022

“Rory has all the money anyone could ever hope for,” he wrote.

“LIV Golf has been great for the players that left and for the players that stayed. I think it remains to be seen whether it’s good or bad for the game but if that’s a concern then everyone needs to figure out how to co-exist.”

“I love how if you’re a fan of the PGA Tour but you don’t think everything is great about it and if you think competition makes everyone better and you think it’s good that players make a lot of money, then people call you a lot of bad things, pretty amazing,” he added.

Not that it would have mattered but I don’t get it. Rory’s ball was still behind his marker twice after dropping it and twice after placing it and then he got to place it again. Looked like you can just keep placing it until you have the ball on a tee — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) August 28, 2022

Haney also took issue with a drop McIlroy was awarded on the 18th after his swing was impeded by a grandstand.

“Not that it would have mattered but I don’t get it,” he wrote.

“Rory’s ball was still behind his marker twice after dropping it and twice after placing it and then he got to place it again. Looked like you can just keep placing it until you have the ball on a tee.”

McIlroy went on to make par to become the first golfer to win the FedEx Cup three times.

He has also been busy off the course, joining forces with Woods to launch TGL – a new tech-driven golf league – which is widely seen as an attempt to safeguard the PGA Tour and combat the threat of LIV.