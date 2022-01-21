search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTyrrell Hatton: Ryder Cup star admits to "lack of motivation"

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton: Ryder Cup star admits to "lack of motivation"

By Jamie Hall19 January, 2022
Tyrrell Hatton Ryder Cup Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship DP World Tour PGA Tour
Hatton Hsbc

Tyrrell Hatton has opened up on the loss of “motivation and enjoyment” he believes contributed to a downturn in form. 

The Englishman, 30, got 2021 off to a perfect start with a win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. 

But rather than providing a springboard for success, Hatton instead saw his game deteriorate throughout the season. 

• Rory McIlroy ditches distance quest

• Saudi International ‘Bryson-proofs’ range

Now, as he prepares to defend his title at Yas Links, he admitted he is still trying to rediscover his love for the game. 

And the two-time Ryder Cup star described the current state of his preparation as a “work in progress” as he attempts to find the form he showed in 2020.

“In 2020, I was working pretty hard in the gym throughout the whole year, in a much better place fitness-wise,” he said.

“I was more comfortable with my own skin, and I think that just actually allowed me to go play better golf. 

Certainly the back half of last year, I was doing no training. I wasn't that motivated to practice either. So there's a combination of things. It's not always plain sailing. 

• Abu Dhabi: When are the Scots in action?

• Dundee golfers’ fury as vandalism continues

“I've tried, I flew out to Orlando on New Year's Eve and tried to do a two-week boot camp of training and practice as well and tried to just get back into it, really to find the motivation to go and do it. 

“I much prefer playing than practicing on the range. I've always said that, and I haven't really been out on the course a huge amount when I'm back home.  

“So that's something that I probably need to get back into and try and find some enjoyment and a reason to go out there and do it, too.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow