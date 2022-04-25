WATCH: Billy Horschel and Sam Burns have lengthy discussion over penalty drop

Once again, the rules of golf proved to be a talking point over the weekend, as Billy Horschel and Sam Burns debated where they should drop their ball after they found the penalty area.

The team ended up finishing in second place behind Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele at the Zurich Classic, however it was their drop on the driveable par-4 16th hole that drew the most attention. Burns’ tee shot found the penalty area beside the green, however the question of where the ball crossed the hazard line would determine where the pair would take their drop.

A discussion between the pair, as well as their playing partner Jason Day ensued, which eventually led to Horschel taking relief beside the green. The American dropped his ball twice, before being allowed to place it beside the penalty line. Horschel's chip would finish two feet from the hole, and the pair would make a par.

Video footage of Burns’ tee shot showed the ball clearly bounce on dry land, but it wasn’t clear if it was the high side of the penalty area line. However, after a discussion with the rules official which lasted several minutes, the team determined that the ball had crossed the line beside the green.



Watch the incident in full here

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns discuss a drop after their tee shot finds the water on No. 16. pic.twitter.com/4kYXbSscdv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 24, 2022