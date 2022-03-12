WATCH: Zach Johnson hits ball on practice swing...again!

Zach Johnson might be the next US Ryder Cup captain – but it appears he has not yet mastered the art of the practice swing.

Before hitting his drive at the 18th at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship, Johnson took a practice swing.

However, the two-time major winner accidentally made contact with the ball, hitting what can only be described as a toe-shank.

Watch the bizarre incident for yourself...

Zach Johnson did it AGAIN 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/geKHKMMW0X — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2022

Bizarre though it is, it is actually the third time it has happened to Johnson in recent times.

The same thing occurred at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year, as well as at the 2019 Masters.

However, on each occasion he has been able to re-tee his ball.

That’s because under rule 6.2b, the ball is not in play from the tee until a stroke is made at it.