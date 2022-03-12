search
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Zach Johnson hits ball on practice swing...again!

Golf News

WATCH: Zach Johnson hits ball on practice swing...again!

By Jamie Hall12 March, 2022
Zach Johnson The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Tour News
Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson might be the next US Ryder Cup captain – but it appears he has not yet mastered the art of the practice swing.

Before hitting his drive at the 18th at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship, Johnson took a practice swing.

However, the two-time major winner accidentally made contact with the ball, hitting what can only be described as a toe-shank.

• Fans turn TPC Sawgrass into water slide

Watch the bizarre incident for yourself...

Bizarre though it is, it is actually the third time it has happened to Johnson in recent times.

The same thing occurred at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year, as well as at the 2019 Masters.

• The PGA Tour's little-known Players rule

However, on each occasion he has been able to re-tee his ball.

That’s because under rule 6.2b, the ball is not in play from the tee until a stroke is made at it.

