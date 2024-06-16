Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau has split opinions in recent years, but it’s hard to argue he isn’t one of the most box office players in the world of professional golf.

The California-born golfer – formerly known as the Mad Scientist – turned professional in 2016 and instantly began turning heads.

At the heart of DeChambeau’s game was his burning desire to gain yards off the tee and before joining LIV Golf in 2022, had become a US Open champion.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau won multiple tournaments on both the PGA and DP World Tour.

But one part of DeChambeau’s life that is slightly unclear is his relationship status. The major winner keeps his private life, well, private. So, who is Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend?

Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend Lilia Schneider

According to reports, Bryson DeChambeau is said to be dating a college golfer at Marian University in Indianapolis called Lilia Schneider.

The couple have never made it official, however, they were spotted riding a golf cart together at LIV Golf Chicago in September.

A fine golfer, Schneider has amassed over 50,000 followers on Instagram and 150,000 on TikTok.

DeChambeau is an avid social media user himself and many reckon Schneider could become the next big golf influencer on Instagram.

Previously, Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend was Hunter Nugent – who is from Ontario and represented the San Antonio golf team at the University of Texas.

But Nugent confirmed to OutKick that the pair were no longer dating and spurred rumours that DeChambeau and Schneider are together.

“Bryson and I aren’t dating anymore,” she told OutKick via Instagram.

Back to DeChambeau’s current girlfriend and Schneider, as mentioned above, keeps fans posted on her social media channels.

She regularly posts pictures of her outfits and videos from the golf course. Meanwhile, she is also a marketing major and on track to graduate in 2025.

In November 2020, Schneider announced her commitment to play golf at Marian.

“I’m so excited and proud to be officially committed to play golf for Marian University!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t wait for the next four years as a Knight.”