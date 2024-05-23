Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of the best players on the PGA Tour – but who is Hideki Matsuyama’s wife?

Hideki Matsuyama became a history-maker at the 2021 Masters as he became the first Japanese male golfer to win a major.

Matsuyama has also won multiple times on the PGA Tour, earning over $50milllion in prize money across his career.

Throughout his life in the golf spotlight, Matsuyama has kept his personal life very private.

Hideki Matsuyama’s wife

At the Northern Trust Open back in 2017, Matsuyama surprised reporters when revealed that he had married to his wife Mei. The couple had just welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kanna.

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question,” Matsuyama said when asked about his private life. “But I felt that after the [2017] PGA would be a good time, because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know.”

Little is known about Matsuyama’s wife Mei, but the Masters champion paid tribute to his family after claiming the Green Jacket in 2021.

“I was thinking about them all the way around today,” he said after his win. “I’m really happy that I played well for them.”