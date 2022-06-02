search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsYour odds of getting Masters tickets? They’re not good...

Golf News

Your odds of getting Masters tickets? They’re not good...

By bunkered.co.uk02 June, 2022
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Tour News
Augusta National

Good news!

The ticket lottery for the 2023 Masters Tournament is now open.

Bad news!

Your chances of getting tickets from it are slim. Very, very slim.

New research shared by Bookies.com has shown just how remote your prospects are of landing a ticket to watch the opening men’s major of the year at Augusta National.

• PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels

• McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf field

The sports betting resource estimates that 40,000 patrons attend each day of the tournament, of whom approximately 18,000 are weekly badge holders.

That leaves 22,000 tickets in the lottery from Thursday to Sunday, with around two million applicants reckoned to be applying for two tickets each.

That gives you odds of approximately 0.55% of winning The Masters lottery for a single day tournament ticket.

In other words, your chances of winning The Masters lottery are around 1 in 200.  

For context, Hibernian are currently around 150/1 to win the Scottish Premier League next season, with Aberdeen around 200/1.  

You’ll also currently get around 200/1 on Aston Villa winning the English Premier League next season.  

• PGA Tour winner Bryant killed in car crash

• DJ explains reason for shock LIV U-turn

Rich Strike, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby last month, closed at odds of 80/1 - the longest odds among the 20 horses that started the race.  

At the most recent Masters Tournament in April, players priced at 200/1 before the tournament included JJ Spaun.  

So, basically, you have about as much chance of getting a Masters ticket through the lottery as JJ Spaun does of winning a Green Jacket.  

Not impossible – but unlikely. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Fellow pro says LIV-bound Kevin Na "won't be missed"
Kevin Na sensationally RESIGNS from PGA Tour
"Being blind doesn't mean you can't play golf"
Bryson DeChambeau explains why he snubbed LIV Golf
Danielle Kang reveals shock tumour diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow