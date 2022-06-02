Your odds of getting Masters tickets? They’re not good...

Good news!

The ticket lottery for the 2023 Masters Tournament is now open.

Bad news!

Your chances of getting tickets from it are slim. Very, very slim.

New research shared by Bookies.com has shown just how remote your prospects are of landing a ticket to watch the opening men’s major of the year at Augusta National.



The sports betting resource estimates that 40,000 patrons attend each day of the tournament, of whom approximately 18,000 are weekly badge holders.

That leaves 22,000 tickets in the lottery from Thursday to Sunday, with around two million applicants reckoned to be applying for two tickets each.

That gives you odds of approximately 0.55% of winning The Masters lottery for a single day tournament ticket.

In other words, your chances of winning The Masters lottery are around 1 in 200.

For context, Hibernian are currently around 150/1 to win the Scottish Premier League next season, with Aberdeen around 200/1.

You’ll also currently get around 200/1 on Aston Villa winning the English Premier League next season.



Rich Strike, the horse that won the Kentucky Derby last month, closed at odds of 80/1 - the longest odds among the 20 horses that started the race.

At the most recent Masters Tournament in April, players priced at 200/1 before the tournament included JJ Spaun.

So, basically, you have about as much chance of getting a Masters ticket through the lottery as JJ Spaun does of winning a Green Jacket.

Not impossible – but unlikely.