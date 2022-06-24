search
Gear

New Titleist TSR drivers to debut on PGA Tour this week

By bunkered.co.uk21 June, 2022
If you’re watching the action from the Travelers Championship this week, look very closely – you might just spot some brand-new drivers in play.

The event, taking place at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, marks the beginning of the seeding process for the Titleist TSR drivers.

Together with TSR fairway metals, the clubs will go through the testing and validation process with Titleist’s main men this week.

The brand’s tour reps will be working with players during the practice days at TPC River Highlands, fitting them into the new TSR models and gathering their performance feedback.

• Titleist unveils new Tour Speed golf balls

• Which Titleist iron is right for you?

Thursday’s opening round will then mark the first opportunity for players to game the new TSR metalwoods in competition.

“Collaborating with the game’s best players throughout the R&D process, and then earning their final validation, is critical to the development of all high-performance Titleist golf equipment,” said a Titleist spokesperson.

The new drivers follow on from the hugely popular – and successful – TSi line. Since it was introduced on the PGA Tour in September 2020, more players have gamed TSi driver models than any other brand, clocking up a best-in-class 25 wins on the tour in the process.

Four weeks ago, Justin Thomas won the US PGA Championship using a TSi3 driver, the most popular driver model on the PGA Tour. Matt Fitzpatrick did likewise at the US Open last week, ranking second for the week in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (+4.78), while also hitting 70% of the fairways.

• Titleist gives AVX ball a significant upgrade

TSi has also racked up the most wins this season on the LPGA Tour.

Among those currently playing a Titleist TSi driver on tour are Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and Cameron Smith, as well as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and US Open runner-up Will Zalatoris.

