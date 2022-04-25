Brooklyn Beckham impresses Ryder Cup legend with golf swing

Fresh from his glamorous wedding last week, Brooklyn Beckham has wasted no time getting to work on his golf game.

The 23-year-old posted a video on Instagram of himself hitting an iron shot on the range.

Beckham, the oldest son of former England captain David, has a keen interest in the game.

Watch his swing for yourself...

Now known as Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham after his $3 million marriage to actress Nicola Peltz, he was also a talented footballer who spent time in Arsenal’s academy.

He has also spoken of his desire to become a chef and produced a photography book.

However, his swing clearly impressed Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, who commented on the post with target and applause emojis.

His wife said: “Husband style”, while celebrated chef Nobu Matsuhisa added: “Great.”