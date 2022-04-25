search
Brooklyn Beckham impresses Ryder Cup legend with golf swing

Golf News

Brooklyn Beckham impresses Ryder Cup legend with golf swing

By Jamie Hall21 April, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham Golf Swing Instagram Social media David Beckham Ryder Cup Ian Poulter
Broklyn Beckham Golf Swing 2 Jpg

Fresh from his glamorous wedding last week, Brooklyn Beckham has wasted no time getting to work on his golf game.

The 23-year-old posted a video on Instagram of himself hitting an iron shot on the range.

Beckham, the oldest son of former England captain David, has a keen interest in the game.

• Tiger Woods reveals latest course design

• Plans for "world-class" new St Andrews course

Watch his swing for yourself...

Now known as Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham after his $3 million marriage to actress Nicola Peltz, he was also a talented footballer who spent time in Arsenal’s academy.

He has also spoken of his desire to become a chef and produced a photography book.

• Billy Horschel's message to critics

• John Daly and son sign Hooters deals

However, his swing clearly impressed Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, who commented on the post with target and applause emojis.

His wife said: “Husband style”, while celebrated chef Nobu Matsuhisa added: “Great.”

