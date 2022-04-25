Tiger Woods unveils latest golf course design

Tiger Woods has revealed images of his latest course designs, set to open later this month.

The 15-time major winner’s TGR Design venture has created the two tracks at the new PopStroke Sarasota, which will open its doors on April 28.

“We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Sarasota community as we continue our expansion,” said Woods.

“PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf. We have created two 18-hole putting courses that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of age or skill level. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of players to our unique putting experiences at PopStroke Sarasota.”

Two 18-hole putting courses have been made entirely with synthetic turf, incorporating undulations, fairways, bunkers, and rough as seen on traditional golf courses.

I’m excited to share a sneak peek of the courses @tgrdesignbytw and I designed for @PopstrokeGolf Sarasota, which opens on Thursday, April 28th. Read more here: https://t.co/DBpCCb1qmmpic.twitter.com/1SGwbCcA7X — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 20, 2022

The Tiger Red Course challenges even the most experienced putters with strong contouring and tricky hole locations. The Tiger Black Course has softened contours to create an ideal course for families and anyone new to golf.

PopStroke, a golf-themed entertainment venue, will also include bars and restaurants.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our unique entertainment brand to the Sarasota community,” said founder Greg Bartoli.

“I have spent countless hours visiting Sarasota with my children for youth sporting events over the years and have long recognized the attributes that make Sarasota such a vibrant and thriving community.

“With an abundance of young families, working professionals, and retirees, Sarasota is the perfect fit for all that PopStroke has to offer in bringing people together across generations to enjoy the game of golf in an affordable, fun, and competitive environment.”