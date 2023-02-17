search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsDP World official calls for LIV Golf "truce"

Golf News

DP World official calls for LIV Golf "truce"

By Michael McEwan15 February, 2023
DP World DP World Tour LIV Golf Tour News
Dp World Tour Liv Golf

A senior figure from DP World has called for a "truce" between the DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

Danny van Otterdijk, the Chief Communications Officer for the Dubai-based strategics firm that sponsors the former European Tour, believes a peaceful resolution to the hostility that has split men's professional golf in two is best for all parties. 

Speaking to Golf Digest Middle East, he said: "Our friends at LIV Golf, we have great contact with them as the game grows in the region.

• Tiger "unsure" about seeing LIV golfers at Masters

• Johnson suffers blow ahead of new LIV season

“All that needs to get sorted out in the coming months and we will leave that to the governing bodies to sort it out.

“But we have a great relationship with our friends at LIV Golf and we are continually talking with them. We do think it will be sorted out."

DP World was announced as the title sponsor of the re-branded European Tour since November 2021, shortly before the launch of the LIV Golf League early in 2022.

Last week, 13 LIV Golf appellants took their complaint against the DP World Tour, and sanctions it has attempted to impose upon them, to an arbitration panel in the UK. The outcome of the five-day hearing is not expected to made official for several weeks.

However, van Otterdijk, believes that there is a way for all tours to co-exist.

• 13 big names not yet in The Masters field

• Scheffler regains world No.1 spot

“I personally think that what LIV Golf has done is bring the game of golf back to the conversation," he said. "More people are now asking: ‘What is golf all about?’ ‘What is this new different tour platform going to do?’

“Some like it, some do not, and that is fine, but at least it has people talking about golf again.

“We think that, like the game of cricket [incorporating the IPL and world leagues] and what other sporting bodies have done, sensibility will prevail and people will talk, and integrating the schedules will prevail. That is only good for the game of golf.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - DP World

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters joining LIV Golf
Olympic legend blasts Tiger Woods over tampon apology
Tiger Woods says sorry for tampon joke
LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour
Legendary golf referee John Paramor dies aged 67

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow