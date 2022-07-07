Genesis offers top prize for hole-in-one at Scottish Open

The 17th hole at Renaissance Club has taken on even more importance for the players at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Genesis, which is sponsoring the tournament for the first time, is offering a luxury car to the player making the first hole-in-one at the par-three – and his caddie will be in luck too.

From Thursday to Sunday this week, every member of the field will have the chance to claim a GV70 SUV, while their looper will take home a GV60 crossover vehicle.

Legendary caddie Billy Foster, fresh from winning the US Open on the bag of Matt Fitzpatrick, joined local bagman Lewis Bain to explain what it will take to win the prize.

• Robert MacIntyre excited for PGA Tour chance

• Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"



“This is a great opportunity for all of the caddies this week, so thank you to Genesis for the chance to win such a prestigious prize,” Foster said.

“I enjoyed having a look around the GV60, and meeting Lewis, and I'm looking forward to a good week at the Renaissance Club.

“I’ve been here a few years now and obviously, you don't want to be short on the 17th. The left pin positions are the best chance of a hole in one where everything feeds down to the hole.”

Bain, himself a plus-one handicapper, added: “The closing holes at The Renaissance Club are one of the toughest tests of golf you’ll find here in Scotland, with the highlight being the spectacular par-three 17th. It measures just over 200 yards with little to no change in elevation, meaning it’s a combination of the green and the weather that make it exciting. Picking the right club can be difficult with a prevailing wind from the west at the tee and the trees up at the green blocking out the wind.

• Poulter welcomes Scottish Open decision



• LIV rebels win legal challenge against DPWT



“The green is split into two tiers and there’s fun to be had with the pin placements, tuck it behind the front left bunker and par is a good score. Once the pin is up on the middle of the top tier though, expect to see some birdies and hopefully a hole in one with players using the bank to feed the ball down to the hole.”

Dominique Boesch, managing director of Genesis Motor Europe, said: “The chance for the caddie to also win a car aligns with the Genesis welcoming, inclusive brand promise. The caddies are the golfing equivalent of our Genesis Personal Assistants, dedicated to providing a bespoke and personal experience with integrity and excellence - and we want to celebrate this.

“We wish all the players good luck this week and will be keeping a close eye on the 17th hole, it will be a pleasure to hand over the keys to both player and caddie when, hopefully, the first hole in one is scored.”