Reports in Sweden are suggesting European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is heading to LIV Golf.

Stenson missed the cut this week and was uncharacteristically quiet during a corporate bash early on during Open week. Asked on Friday what his schedule was in the future, he replied: “Undecided.”

One reporter said Stenson’s relationship with DP World Tour representatives was said to be ‘limited’, which was odd for a Ryder Cup captain during the biggest week of the year.

• Positive signs for Robert MacIntyre



• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

Now Swedish channel Sport Expressen says the former Open champ "did not want to comment” on LIV Golf when asked by the channel about whether he was joining the Greg Norman-fronted Saudi-funded tour.

The R&A also refused to give any LIV players a press conference this week. Stenson, the current European Ryder Cup captain but also the 2016 Open champion, did not spend any time in the media centre. He did, however, take part in the Champions Dinner.

The Swedish channel says it has heard of more players that are moving to LIV, and states: “As it is now, Henrik is one of them”.

The move, should it happen, would put the DP World Tour into a precarious situation in terms of the Ryder Cup captaincy. In the States, Zack Johnson has already said that LIV golfers will not be able to represent the USA in the biennial contest.