search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHere’s what you can learn from Billy Horschel’s weekend ruling

Golf News

Here’s what you can learn from Billy Horschel’s weekend ruling

By Lewis Fraser07 March, 2022
Billy Horschel PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Rules of Golf Tour News R&A
Billy Horschel Ruling Drop

Golf can be a cruel game, but Billy Horschel’s third round slice of luck showed that sometimes the rules can help us out.

Although he came up just short of victory, Billy Horschel enjoyed a successful week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing in a tie for 2nd place. And while many players struggled with Bay Hill’s thick rough throughout the week, it was no problem for The American on Saturday’s 18th hole, where he made a birdie three.

After his second shot though, it looked unlikely. Horschel's ball bounced over the rock-hard putting surface and buried itself into a horrible lie. Faced with a downhill chip towards the water, the world No. 15 looked in trouble.

• WATCH: Tour pro launches putter into lake

• Rory McIlroy fumes at Bay Hill setup

Except, a nearby sprinkler head came to his rescue.

Horschel was helped out by Rule 16, which explains that if your ball is in the general area of the golf course and an abnormal course condition interferes with your stance, then you’re entitled to a free drop, no nearer the hole. If this gets you from a bad lie into a nice one, then lucky you.

In this case, the abnormal course condition was the sprinkler head, and Horschel escaped the brutal lie. Luckily for him, his nearest point of relief, plus a club length, got him to the fringe grass beside the green, and out came the putter.

From here, Horschel rolled the 28-footer down the hill, and the putt dropped for an unlikely birdie.

So, while you might feel that golf can be unfair on you, remember the rules are there to help you out. Next time you’re near a sprinkler head around the green, consider your options and see if you can get a better lie.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Billy Horschel

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - R&A

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow