"It slipped": Matthew Wolff sees funny side after throwing club in water

It’s been a difficult week for the field at the Players Championship.

The schedule was wrecked by weather delays, and even when play was able to take place the conditions resulted in some tough breaks.

With that in mind it’s no wonder some of the game’s biggest stars have seemed frustrated.

In the case of Matthew Wolff, that frustration boiled over on the 18th on Saturday.

After finding the water with his drive, he took a drop at the point of entry. However, he then pushed his approach into the rough to the right.

At that point, the 22-year-old threw his club into the water.

Field totals in the water on 18 this week:



50 balls

1 club pic.twitter.com/GReKuct8Q3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2022

The incident capped a disappointing week for Wolff, who shot nine-over to miss the cut.

However, he was able to see the funny side, joking on Twitter that the club had “slipped” and tagging his club sponsor TaylorMade.

He’s not the first tour pro to lose a club to the water this year.

Australia’s Matt Jones was caught on camera launching his putter into the drink at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.