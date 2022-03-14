search
HomeGolf News"It slipped": Matthew Wolff sees funny side after throwing club in water

Golf News

"It slipped": Matthew Wolff sees funny side after throwing club in water

By Jamie Hall14 March, 2022
Matthew Wolff Players Championship

It’s been a difficult week for the field at the Players Championship.

The schedule was wrecked by weather delays, and even when play was able to take place the conditions resulted in some tough breaks.

With that in mind it’s no wonder some of the game’s biggest stars have seemed frustrated.

In the case of Matthew Wolff, that frustration boiled over on the 18th on Saturday.

• Pro hits brutal shank at Players Championship

After finding the water with his drive, he took a drop at the point of entry. However, he then pushed his approach into the rough to the right.

At that point, the 22-year-old threw his club into the water.

Watch the moment below...

The incident capped a disappointing week for Wolff, who shot nine-over to miss the cut.

However, he was able to see the funny side, joking on Twitter that the club had “slipped” and tagging his club sponsor TaylorMade.

• Shane Lowry has incredible ace at Players

He’s not the first tour pro to lose a club to the water this year.

Australia’s Matt Jones was caught on camera launching his putter into the drink at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

