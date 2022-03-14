search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWATCH: Shane Lowry makes hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass 17th

Golf News

WATCH: Shane Lowry makes hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass 17th

By Lewis Fraser13 March, 2022
Shane Lowry Hole-In-One PGA Tour TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship
Shane Lowry Players

He’s done it again! We’ve watched a few players make hard work of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass this week, but Shane Lowry had no such problems in his third round as he made another hole-in-one.

The 2019 Open champion aced the 17th, his 8th hole of the round, despite other players making a mess of the short hole.

Shane seems to have a knack for holing-out on the big stage. The world No. 36 added a one at the famous hole to a collection of aces which includes the 16th at Augusta National in 2016 and the 13th at The DP World Tour Championship in 2014.

• WATCH: Sawgrass claims big-name victims

Take a look at his incredible shot, followed by his wild celebrations here:

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Shane Lowry

Related Articles - Hole-In-One

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow