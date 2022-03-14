WATCH: Shane Lowry makes hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass 17th

He’s done it again! We’ve watched a few players make hard work of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass this week, but Shane Lowry had no such problems in his third round as he made another hole-in-one.

The 2019 Open champion aced the 17th, his 8th hole of the round, despite other players making a mess of the short hole.

Shane seems to have a knack for holing-out on the big stage. The world No. 36 added a one at the famous hole to a collection of aces which includes the 16th at Augusta National in 2016 and the 13th at The DP World Tour Championship in 2014.

Take a look at his incredible shot, followed by his wild celebrations here: