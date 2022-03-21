When Daniel Berger found the water with his 2nd shot on the 16th at TPC Sawgrass, there was some debate as to where he should be dropping his ball to play his next shot.

Coming off a birdie on the 15th, the world No. 20 was looking to make a late run at thePlayers Championship, and took on the par-five 16th in two. However, the American’s ball found the water beside the green.

This is where things get complicated. Berger was insistent that he should be dropping his ball closer to the green than where he eventually did. It was his playing partners, Joel Dahmen and Viktor Hovland, that Berger discussed the ruling with. Things got so contentious that a rules official was also called to the scene.

The important point here is to know where Berger’s ball crossed the line of the penalty area, not where it eventually ended up. Berger believed his ball crossed the line of the penalty area closer to the green than his playing partners. He would go on to play his fourth shot from 97 yards away, and make a disappointing bogey-six.

Watch the exchange here:

Daniel Berger, Viktor Hovland, and Joel Dahmen get into it on 16 after Berger wanted to drop much closer to the green after finding the drink.



Berger: “I’m gonna drop here for the sake of you guys, but you’re wrong.” pic.twitter.com/BGdcxqdM28 — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) March 14, 2022