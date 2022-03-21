search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group

Golf News

“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group

By Lewis Fraser14 March, 2022
Daniel Berger TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship PGA Tour Viktor Hovland
Daniel Berger Players

When Daniel Berger found the water with his 2nd shot on the 16th at TPC Sawgrass, there was some debate as to where he should be dropping his ball to play his next shot.

Coming off a birdie on the 15th, the world No. 20 was looking to make a late run at thePlayers Championship, and took on the par-five 16th in two. However, the American’s ball found the water beside the green.

This is where things get complicated. Berger was insistent that he should be dropping his ball closer to the green than where he eventually did. It was his playing partners, Joel Dahmen and Viktor Hovland, that Berger discussed the ruling with. Things got so contentious that a rules official was also called to the scene.

• Tyrrell Hatton's X-rated rant at missed putt

The important point here is to know where Berger’s ball crossed the line of the penalty area, not where it eventually ended up. Berger believed his ball crossed the line of the penalty area closer to the green than his playing partners. He would go on to play his fourth shot from 97 yards away, and make a disappointing bogey-six.

Watch the exchange here:

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Daniel Berger

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Viktor Hovland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow