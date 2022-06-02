search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsMatt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

Golf News

Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

By Jamie Hall31 May, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick LIV Golf LIV Golf Invitational Series centurion club PGA Tour US PGA
Matt Fitzpatrick Liv Series

Matt Fitzpatrick reaffirmed his commitment to golf’s status quo, insisting he is there to “win tournaments”.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is scheduled to begin next week, with the promise of riches for those who sign up.

Fellow Englishmen Lee Westwood and Richard Bland are among those keen to play in the curtain-raiser at Centurion Club in St Albans, although the PGA and DP World tours have rejected requests for permission to play.

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot

• "It's time": Bryson DeChambeau drops hint

But Fitzpatrick, the world No.15, does not share his compatriots’ desire to feature in the rebel league, which will become the richest in golf history with its $25 million purse.

In fact, the Sheffield native revealed the money he made was the last thing on his mind following his close call at the US PGA

But he admitted he would be forced to rethink if the LIV Series becomes the established top circuit in the game.

"Tiger [Woods] made a great point at the PGA that he is there to create legacies and win tournaments,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s where I am.

“At some tournaments where I am not in it and can’t win, I do think, ‘at least I have made this much this week’.

• PGA Tour pro rips setup at high school event

• Scott: "I didn't know if I'd ever play again"

“But I came away from the PGA and I couldn’t care less. I was just gutted I didn’t win. I had a chance and didn’t take it.

“That said a lot to myself about myself that that’s all I was bothered about. I want to win tournaments and for me, that’s why for now LIV Golf doesn’t interest me.

“In five years, if that becomes the main tour I may reassess my options but for now I want to be here.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Matt Fitzpatrick

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Golf Invitational Series

Related Articles - centurion club

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - US PGA

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels
Rory McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf Series field
PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in car accident
CONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event
Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow