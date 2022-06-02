Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

Matt Fitzpatrick reaffirmed his commitment to golf’s status quo, insisting he is there to “win tournaments”.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is scheduled to begin next week, with the promise of riches for those who sign up.

Fellow Englishmen Lee Westwood and Richard Bland are among those keen to play in the curtain-raiser at Centurion Club in St Albans, although the PGA and DP World tours have rejected requests for permission to play.

• R&A announces return of Open ticket ballot



• "It's time": Bryson DeChambeau drops hint



But Fitzpatrick, the world No.15, does not share his compatriots’ desire to feature in the rebel league, which will become the richest in golf history with its $25 million purse.

In fact, the Sheffield native revealed the money he made was the last thing on his mind following his close call at the US PGA

But he admitted he would be forced to rethink if the LIV Series becomes the established top circuit in the game.

"Tiger [Woods] made a great point at the PGA that he is there to create legacies and win tournaments,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s where I am.

“At some tournaments where I am not in it and can’t win, I do think, ‘at least I have made this much this week’.

• PGA Tour pro rips setup at high school event



• Scott: "I didn't know if I'd ever play again"



“But I came away from the PGA and I couldn’t care less. I was just gutted I didn’t win. I had a chance and didn’t take it.

“That said a lot to myself about myself that that’s all I was bothered about. I want to win tournaments and for me, that’s why for now LIV Golf doesn’t interest me.

“In five years, if that becomes the main tour I may reassess my options but for now I want to be here.”