Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw

A pharmacist from Sunderland is preparing to play alongside A-list celebrities after winning the first ever Golf Lottery draw.

Jonathan Roberts won a spot in the Celebrity Series event at Formby on August 24 after picking the winning numbers.

The 44-year-old, who plays off 15, will play with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler at the event, which is part of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship on the Legends Tour.

He will join a whole host of stars at the event in Merseyside, sharing practice facilities with the likes of former Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish, boxer Tony Bellew and TV broadcaster Dan Walker.

• Louise Duncan set to turn pro



• Edinburgh Airport roasted after clubs left behind



Roberts, who is a member at Wearside Golf Club, revealed his shock at the news of his win, and initially did not believe it to be true.

He said: “It is phenomenal. I don’t win anything. To win on the first run of it is crazy.

“It came through while I was at work and I saw it drop in and I thought ‘that might just be spam’ and then I opened it up later in the day and I was like ‘I think I’ve just won something’.

“I have been looking at the Formby website and downloaded the maps for the course. I have never played it before, but it has always been one of those courses on my bucket list as well.”

Fifty other Golf Lottery players also won a prize of £10 in the first draw, which offers players the chance to win exclusive prizes while supporting a range of national and local charities.

Roberts added: “At £1 a week it is cheaper than the National Lottery and there is probably more chance of winning a prize with the odds, particularly if you get in early.

“It is supporting grassroots golf and stuff like that. I enjoy golf and I think getting money to develop the game that way is fantastic.”

Devised by Ryan Howsam ­– majority owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of the Staysure Group – the Golf Lottery’s primary aim is to raise funds for good causes. Charity partners include the Alzheimer’s Society, The Golf Foundation and Golf for Good.

Simple and easy to play, once signed up for £5 per calendar month or an annual subscription with a direct debit of £52 per year, players have the chance to win some fantastic weekly prizes.

• Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug



• PGA and DP World tours set for tough week



Current prizes up for grabs include a once-in-a-lifetime playing experience in the Indian Ocean with a former Major champion or Ryder Cup captain with a golfing buddy. The experience includes business-class flights and five-star accommodation. More prizes will be added throughout the year, including tickets to tournaments, signed merchandise, lessons with professionals, golf product and so much more.

Keith Mitchell, managing director of the Golf Lottery, said: “The first draw was a massive success, and it is great to see so many prize winners. The Golf Lottery is helping bring a much-needed stream of new revenue to golf-related charities while also rewarding players with some amazing prizes.

“We wish Jonathan plenty of success at Formby and encourage anyone to sign up to the Golf Lottery to be in with a chance of following in his footsteps by winning one of the incredible upcoming prizes on offer.”