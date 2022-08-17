PING Scottish Open Series set for final showdown

The first-ever PING Scottish Open Series will reach a conclusion this week with a grand final at Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

Over the last few months, qualifying events have been held at six historic courses – Murcar Links, Fraserburgh, Douglas Park, Bruntsfield Links, Longniddry and Western Gailes.

The leading players from each qualifier – top four nett and best gross – all earned the chance to play in Friday’s showpiece.

Offering golfers of all abilities, genders and handicaps the chance to compete at some of Scotland’s top courses, while hundreds of pounds’ worth of PING prizes are up for grabs. The overall winners will earn a round with DP World Tour winner Calum Hill.

More than 500 golfers from across the country have taken part, including Scottish Golf Open Play members.

Scottish Golf’s senior events manager Toni Ffinch said: "The PING Scottish Open Series has been a valuable addition to the Scottish Golf events calendar, and we are delighted this week to be hosting the grand final.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who took part in any of the qualifiers this season, and to our seven host venues across the country. Having hosted the Women’s Amateur earlier in the year, Trump International will be a fantastic test for our thirty finalists as they look to be crowned 2022 PING Scottish Open Series Champion.

“We’re also happy to say that the championship series will be back in 2023.”

The draw for the grand final can be found here, with scoring available via the same link once play gets under way on Friday.