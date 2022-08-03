search
R&A boss stands by LIV Golf comments

Golf News

R&A boss stands by LIV Golf comments

By Jamie Hall03 August, 2022
Martin Slumbers R&A LIV Golf The Open AIG Women's Open
Martin Slumbers Aig Womens Open Liv Golf

Martin Slumbers insisted he stands by his comments about LIV Golf after branding the breakaway league “not credible”.

At the Open in St Andrews, the R&A chief executive slammed the Saudi-backed rebel tour, describing it as “entirely driven by money”.

Two weeks on, he claimed he has been “thanked” by figures in the golf industry for his stance on the issue.

• Major champ predicts PGA Tour boycott over LIV

• Pro doubles down on PGA Tour criticism

“I think the reaction to the comments we made are, primarily, I've had a lot of people say, thank you for taking a very strong leadership position and being very clear about what our position is,” Slumbers told reporters at the AIG Women’s Open.

“People might not agree with it; that doesn't matter, but that has been the general feeling that I've been given.

“Actually, people in the business were pleased that we said what we wanted to say two weeks ago.”

Ahead of the event at the Old Course a fortnight ago, Slumbers delivered a withering assessment of the controversial rebel tour.

• Former world No.1 announces retirement

• Tiger Woods turned down $700m LIV offer

He also aimed a thinly-veiled threat in the direction of the players who have signed with LIV, insisting the governing body will “review our exemptions and qualifications criteria”.

“We absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our committee deems appropriate,” he said at the time.

“Players have to earn their place in The Open and that is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal."

