Pro doubles down on PGA Tour criticism

PGA Tour pro James Hahn has doubled down on his criticism of the circuit, this time complaining about having to pay his own expenses.

On Monday the 40-year-old took aim at the tour over its schedule for 2023.

Now, despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction to his rant, he returned to Twitter on Wednesday with a new axe to grind.

This time Hahn, who is a player director on the tour’s player advisory council and has career earnings of over $12 million including $1.1 million this year, questioned why tour pros have to pay their own way.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room,” he wrote.

“PGA Tour golfers have to pay their own expenses. Why?

“Had someone higher up tell me that that’s the beauty of our game. You eat what you kill. Then said we would be complacent if we had guaranteed pay and not work as hard.”

Responding to users who replied to his tweet, Hahn went on to claim his annual expenses are around $200,000.

However, he shot down suggestions he should move to LIV Golf.

“I’m good,” he said.

“I love the Tour, but it’s ok to want better. I love my house but want to remodel the kitchen. Doesn’t mean I want to move out.”

