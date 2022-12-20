Tartan Pro Tour reveals Challenge Tour partnership

The Tartan Pro Tour has unveiled its 2023 schedule and announced it has become an official feeder circuit for the Challenge Tour.

From the coming season the leading player from the Scotland-based circuit’s order of merit will earn a card for the second tier in 2024.

Paul Lawrie, the former Open champion and founder of the Tartan Pro Tour, described the announcement as a “huge step forward”.

“Since we began these events during the pandemic in 2020, our goal has been to provide playing and development opportunities to better prepare up-and-coming players, professionals and amateurs, to compete at higher levels of the sport,” he added.

“To now be a part of the player pathway onto the European Challenge Tour, I feel we’ve really achieved that and it will be an added incentive for those players aspiring to play at the next level of the game.”

Next year’s schedule will include 13 three-day strokeplay events, with a cut after 36 holes, taking place at some of Scotland’s top courses.

A number of new venues have been added, including the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, Cardrona, Downfield, Portlethen and 2014 Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles.

“Each host venue has been so accommodating and helpful with making the dates work; the quality of these courses is very high, so it will be great for the players to play competitive golf and test themselves at each of these varied course types,” Lawrie added.

In total around £350,000 of prize money will be on offer throughout the season, while the leading three players on the order of merit will also gain invites into the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.