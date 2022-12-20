search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTartan Pro Tour reveals Challenge Tour partnership

Golf News

Tartan Pro Tour reveals Challenge Tour partnership

By Jamie Hall20 December, 2022
Paul Lawrie Tartan Pro Tour Challenge Tour
Paul Lawrie Tartan Pro Tour

The Tartan Pro Tour has unveiled its 2023 schedule and announced it has become an official feeder circuit for the Challenge Tour.

From the coming season the leading player from the Scotland-based circuit’s order of merit will earn a card for the second tier in 2024.

Paul Lawrie, the former Open champion and founder of the Tartan Pro Tour, described the announcement as a “huge step forward”.

• Legendary caddie tips Tiger for Ryder Cup spot

• Golf fans react to Fitzpatrick SPOTY snub

“Since we began these events during the pandemic in 2020, our goal has been to provide playing and development opportunities to better prepare up-and-coming players, professionals and amateurs, to compete at higher levels of the sport,” he added.

“To now be a part of the player pathway onto the European Challenge Tour, I feel we’ve really achieved that and it will be an added incentive for those players aspiring to play at the next level of the game.”

Next year’s schedule will include 13 three-day strokeplay events, with a cut after 36 holes, taking place at some of Scotland’s top courses.

A number of new venues have been added, including the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, Cardrona, Downfield, Portlethen and 2014 Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles.

• WATCH: Tiger Woods reacts to Charlie mishit

• Patrick Reed files amended lawsuit for $820million

“Each host venue has been so accommodating and helpful with making the dates work; the quality of these courses is very high, so it will be great for the players to play competitive golf and test themselves at each of these varied course types,” Lawrie added.

In total around £350,000 of prize money will be on offer throughout the season, while the leading three players on the order of merit will also gain invites into the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Paul Lawrie

Related Articles - Tartan Pro Tour

Related Articles - Challenge Tour

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised
Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge
The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow