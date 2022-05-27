search
US PGA: Final day is one to forget for Robert MacIntyre

By Lewis Fraser22 May, 2022
Robert MacIntyre once again struggled at Southern Hills, carding a Sunday score of 76.

The man from Oban was out of contention following a third round of 80, and he continued to move in the wrong direction, playing in the early Sunday groups.

• Tiger Woods out of US PGA

An opening nine of 36 was solid and included two birdies, however 40 blows back to the clubhouse will leave a sour taste after a week that started promisingly. At the time of publishing, MacIntyre was second last out of the players who completed all four rounds.

The world No. 79 reached two-under-par in the early stages of the tournament, but eventually fell to a total of 17-over.

• US PGA: Brutal day sets up final round thriller

His attention will now turn to an important summer including the Genesis Scottish Open and the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course, St. Andrews.

