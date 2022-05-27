search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsUS PGA: Rory McIlroy surges into first-round lead

Golf News

US PGA: Rory McIlroy surges into first-round lead

By Jamie Hall20 May, 2022
PGA Championship The majors US PGA Rory McIlroy Southern Hills
Rory Mc Ilroy Pga Round 1

LEADERBOARD -5 McIlroy; -4 Hoge, Zalatoris; -3 Kuchar, Herbert, Ancer, Thomas. SELECTED OTHERS -2 Fitzpatrick, Schauffele; E MacIntyre, Hovland, Hatton, Fleetwood; +1 Rose, Lowry, Scheffler; +2 Spieth, Morikawa,; +3 D. Johnson, Rahm; +4 Woods; +5 Koepka.

Rory McIlroy produced a stunning display at Southern Hills to lead the PGA Championship after the first round.

Without a major win since 2014, the 33-year-old was close to flawless as he tamed the newly-redesigned Oklahoma track.

Playing in a star-studded group alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, McIlroy made just two bogeys – both coming late in his round – and had no worse than a four on any hole as he shot 65.

The final-round fightback at the Masters was a case of what might have been had he been able to banish his early-tournament demons.

• Rory McIlroy makes good start "for a change"

• Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor PGA start

However, here the Northern Irishman did just that as he made the most of the favourable weather conditions for the early starters.

His front nine in particular was vintage McIlroy. After opening with two pars on the tenth and 11th, his first holes of the day, four consecutive birdies followed, sending him surging into the lead.

He would get to six-under at one stage before dropping two shots – but a fabulous putt for a birdie at the last ended the round on a high and put him in pole position.

“I've been playing well coming in here. I've been carrying some good form,” he told reporters.

“I think when your game is feeling like that, it's just a matter of going out there and really sticking to your game plan, executing as well as you possibly can, and just sort of staying in your own little world. I did that really well today. It was nice to get off to that good start and sort of keep it going.”

Others went low, too. Will Zalatoris continued his fine major record, reach four-under. He was joined by Tom Hoge, until recently a lesser-known name on tour but now finally establishing himself among the finest out there. 

• MacIntyre reflects on "brutal" PGA round one

• US PGA: bunkered team's predictions

Veteran Matt Kuchar put himself in the frame too, among a host of players a shot further back. Lucas Herbert made a late charge to join the party, while former PGA winner Justin Thomas, among the favourites, and Abraham Ancer were the others sitting on three-under.

For others, things were a little tougher. Woods started well with two birdies in five holes, then faded to four-over. Brooks Koepka, a winner of consecutive PGAs in 2018 and 2019 but woefully out of form, toiled too.

It could all change on Friday, but for now, it’s advantage McIlroy heading into round two.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - The majors

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Southern Hills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow