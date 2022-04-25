search
Arccos launches next generation of smart sensors

Golf News

NEW FOR '22

Arccos launches next generation of smart sensors

By Jamie Hall19 April, 2022
Gen3Plus Sensor On Club

Data technology firm Arccos has unveiled its latest generation of smart sensors, helping golfers improve faster.

The Gen 3+ features new shot-tracking technology powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) machine. It integrates Arccos’ hardware and software to pinpoint shots more accurately than ever before.

The advanced technology has been developed over the past three years by Arccos data scientists and engineers, after analysing more than 500 million shots hit using sensors in 194 countries worldwide.

“Arccos is the world’s No.1 automatic shot tracking system and we’ve made it even better with these technological improvements,” said Sal Syed, Arccos chief executive and co-founder.

“Arccos now captures 98% of all tee shots and delivers the most accurate shot tracking experience the game has ever seen.”

Paired with the award-winning Arccos Caddie app, the result is the most complete on-course data tracking and analysis system in the game, providing users with strokes gained insights for every aspect of the game and each club in their bag.

Packaging Bw

This delivers a clear, personalised picture of where a player needs to focus practice sessions, lessons or equipment selections to achieve lower scores.

Golfers will receive 13 new sensors with the system, boasting a new design. They will also benefit from the new P3 putter sensor, which is 40% smaller and 20% lighter than its predecessor.

Created specifically with pistol grips in mind, the putter sensor fits most standard grips for a seamless shot tracking experience on the greens. The new sensor kit is also now packaged in a more sustainable box that reflects the brand’s drive toward eco-friendly products.

Existing Arccos members can purchase the updated P3 Putter Sensor separately and can benefit from new automatic shot tracking when using current generation sensors.

This latest release follows the introduction of Strokes Gained by Club, a revolutionary software feature that premiered earlier this month. It represents the first time that personalized advanced analytics have been applied to on-course equipment and allows players to see which clubs in their bag are gaining or costing them strokes on the course.

Gen3Plus Sensor Box Open 1500X1000

Arccos members can now make more informed decisions on club set-up via head-to-head comparisons.

Arccos automatically tracks shots while delivering incredibly comprehensive in-round insights. The system is highlighted by an AI-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth.

These innovations helped new Arccos members who played at least ten rounds lower their handicap by an average of 5.78 strokes in 2021. In total, Arccos members have now recorded more than 10 million rounds and the world’s largest on-course dataset consists of over 35 billion separate data points.

The system is permitted under the Rules of Golf.

