ECCO GOLF teams up with J.Lindeberg to launch eye-catching shoe design

ECCO GOLF is known for its forward-thinking shoe designs, but this latest design could be its most progressive to date.

The Danish innovators have patterned with fellow Scandinavian brand, J.Lindeberg, to launch a limited-edition collaboration featuring a bold take on four iconic ECCO shoes.

• Stenson and van Rooyen create custom ECCO shoes

With the first of four styles launching today, the new collection is a creative mix of fashion and function, merging J.Lindeberg aesthetics with ECCO’s advanced technologies and premium leather.

The collaboration includes an exciting new take on the men's ECCO GOLF BIOM C4 with a curved zipper, a silver sole version of the ECCO GOLF BIOM H4 for men and women, and sneaker-style editions of ECCO GOLF TRAY – one of them with a highly distinctive metal buckle and one version in innovative leather with a high-top silhouette.



• 2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?



Each of the designs feature J.Lindeberg’s modern expression and are engineered with ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort technology to ensure a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound.

Adding to the premium appeal, the shoes come with a special shoebox which can be unfolded and used for putting practice.

Dropping in stores and online today, the BIOM C4 is crafted from premium ECCO Performance Leather and features a curved zipper which can be opened to reveal a hidden speedlace system.



• Honma unveils exquisite TW757 line-up



Performance technologies include GORE-TEX SURROUND for 100 % waterproof protection, BIOM NATURAL MOTION Technology and the progressive ECCO MTN GRIP outsole.

