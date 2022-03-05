search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearECCO GOLF teams up with J.Lindeberg to launch eye-catching shoe design

Gear

ECCO GOLF teams up with J.Lindeberg to launch eye-catching shoe design

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2022
ECCO J. Lindeberg ECCO Golf ECCO BIOM C4 Shoes New Gear
Ecco J Lindeberg C4

ECCO GOLF is known for its forward-thinking shoe designs, but this latest design could be its most progressive to date.

The Danish innovators have patterned with fellow Scandinavian brand, J.Lindeberg, to launch a limited-edition collaboration featuring a bold take on four iconic ECCO shoes.

• Stenson and van Rooyen create custom ECCO shoes

With the first of four styles launching today, the new collection is a creative mix of fashion and function, merging J.Lindeberg aesthetics with ECCO’s advanced technologies and premium leather. 

Ecco Golf J Lindeberg 2

The collaboration includes an exciting new take on the men's ECCO GOLF BIOM C4 with a curved zipper, a silver sole version of the ECCO GOLF BIOM H4 for men and women, and sneaker-style editions of ECCO GOLF TRAY – one of them with a highly distinctive metal buckle and one version in innovative leather with a high-top silhouette.

• 2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?

Each of the designs feature J.Lindeberg’s modern expression and are engineered with ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort technology to ensure a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound.

Adding to the premium appeal, the shoes come with a special shoebox which can be unfolded and used for putting practice. 

Dropping in stores and online today, the BIOM C4 is crafted from premium ECCO Performance Leather and features a curved zipper which can be opened to reveal a hidden speedlace system.

• Honma unveils exquisite TW757 line-up

Performance technologies include GORE-TEX SURROUND for 100 % waterproof protection, BIOM NATURAL MOTION Technology and the progressive ECCO MTN GRIP outsole.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - ECCO

Related Articles - J. Lindeberg

Related Articles - ECCO Golf

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake
Your chance to play the Old Course ahead of 150th Open
Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target
R&A bans Russian golfers from upcoming championships
Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow