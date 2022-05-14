PowaKaddy unveils new-for-2022 premium push carts

Thinking about investing in a new push trolley? If so, you’re going to want to keep reading.

PowaKaddy, the world’s leading golf trolley brand, has unveiled its biggest-ever range of premium push carts, boasting a host of modern, feature-packed designs and options to suit every golfer.

Forget what you’ve been told about trolleys being too expensive. The 2022 PowaKaddy push line-up features a variety of price points that provide different options depending on what it is you’re looking for on the course.



That doesn't mean any corners have been cut in terms of providing you with premium features and unique designs. Quite the opposite.

“Our 2022 range of push carts are packed with unique features that are designed to suit all golfers’ needs,” said CEO David Catford. “The new collection is truly our most complete ever.”

Let’s take a closer look...

PowaKaddy Micra

Brand-new for 2022 is the award-winning Micra, a lightweight and compact trolley that offers sleek colourways and a simple folding mechanism. The Micra, pictured above, is perfectly suited for golfers looking for a compact solution, with a high-tech three-wheel design and wider wheelbase making it virtually effortless to push and stable on the most uneven terrain.



The Micra also offers a dedicated soft-lined, water-resistant mobile phone storage area, and an ergonomic soft touch handle that is easily height-adjustable. The multi-feature handle even comes with a scorecard holder, pen and pencil holder and ample storage for balls and tees.

Last but by no means least, the Micra is equipped with an easily-accessible foot-operated parking brake that ensures the trolley always stays in place.

RRP - £239.99

PowaKaddy DLX-Lite FF

The second award-winning push cart in the 2022 collection, the DLX-Lite FF is extremely lightweight, weighing in at only 5.8kg.

It has been designed with optimal storage in mind and, thanks to an innovative flat-fold design that allows it to fold down to only 20cm deep, it can be squeezed into the very tightest of spaces.

Constructed from strong, lightweight aluminium and designed to tackle all terrain, the trolley also boasts a number of premium features, including a drinks holder, water-resistant mobile phone storage area and an easy-to-use footbrake that is designed to help golfers park their trolley with minimal hassle.

RRP - £259.99



PowaKaddy Twinline 5

Completing the 2022 range is the versatile Twinline 5, a stylish trolley that is incredibly simple to set up, and folds quickly and compactly.

The Twinline 5 glides across any terrain with minimum effort and features an ergonomic handle, a covered scorecard holder, easily operated footbrake and a handy drinks holder - all of which add to the ease of use.

RRP - £199.99

Interested in finding out more? Visit the PowaKaddy website.