“Clown”: Keegan Bradley roasted over lengthy putting routine

Keegan Bradley didn’t have the best of starts to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The former major champion let a first-nine lead slip as he lost to Jordan Spieth in his opening match in Austin.

It wasn’t just the result. During the match, a clip of Bradley went viral for all the wrong reasons.

On the fourth, the 2011 PGA winner had a putt to halve the hole. According to the PGA Tour, it measured just four feet.

Yet Bradley took nearly a minute to line the putt up – and still missed.

Watch the infuriating moment for yourself...

Needless to say, social media did not react kindly to his bizarre routine, with Twitter users giving their verdict as well as suggesting some punishments.

Golf media personality Paige Spiranac waded into the debate, branding Bradley’s antics “nightmare fuel”.

Several users called for Bradley to be given a time penalty, while others claimed they would simply walk to the next tee if they were part of his group.

Kevin Cairns claimed the 35-year-old “got all he deserved”, while Jeff Russell added: “Show me a guy that’ll play by himself with the exception of a few unsuspecting victims.”

Denis Harvey said his ball should have been moved back a foot for every second he took over 30 seconds, while others insisted the governing bodies should ban the aimpoint technique used by Bradley and other tour pros.

Jamie Lynch was more succinct, simply saying: “Clown.”

Bradley is back in action today when he takes on Adam Scott.