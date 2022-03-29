search
Bryson DeChambeau reveals extent of injuries

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau reveals extent of injuries

By Jamie Hall23 March, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau has revealed more details about his recent injury troubles.

The 28-year-old is preparing to make his comeback at this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play having not played for a number of weeks.

DeChambeau last played in the Saudi International, but withdrew after one round citing problems with his hand and hip.

According to the player, those turned out to be a fractured hamate bone in his hand and a torn labrum in his hip.

• Nelly Korda to miss first major of 2022

• Jon Rahm annoyed by question about his game

He also complained of issues at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut, and withdrew from the Sony Open earlier this year.

Speaking to Golf Channel, DeChambeau revealed he aggravated his hand injury playing table tennis in Saudi Arabia.

"People are going to say it’s off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard,” he added.

“But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is.”

• Launch date confirmed for EA Sports PGA Tour

• Robert MacIntyre reveals "ultimate goal"

Despite his recent ailments, DeChambeau appears to once again be targeting the Masters, which takes place in two weeks.

He posted a video on social media of himself hitting drives, captioned “time to push for the Masters”.

He has also stated his intention to play the Valero Texas Open next week in order to be ready for Augusta.

Hank Haney: Tiger is "in" for The Masters, and "he can win again"
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
play button
Complete your backswing
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
