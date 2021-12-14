search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJake Paul challenges Tiger Woods to a FIGHT

Golf News

Jake Paul challenges Tiger Woods to a FIGHT

By bunkered.co.uk09 December, 2021
Tiger Woods Jake Paul Tiger Tracker Tour News
Tiger Woods Jake Paul

YouTube loudmouth Jake Paul has challenged 15-time major champion Tiger Woods to a fight.

Words we didn’t expect to write and yet here we are.

The social media personality has called the out former world No.1 on Twitter after noticing that he is second to Woods in Google’s list of the top-10 most searched athletes of 2021.

“Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022,” wrote the 24-year-old.

Tiger, to absolutely nobody’s surprise, has yet to respond.

• Thorbjorn Olesen found NOT GUILTY

• Tiger Woods to return to golf NEXT WEEK!

Paul, the younger brother of fellow online ‘sensation’ Logan Paul, has tried to make a name for himself as a boxer in recent years.

He has a decent record, too, having won all four of his bouts to date, including defeats of former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley during 2021.

ENTER OUR PRIZE-A-DAY
ADVENT CALENDAR!

FFc-r2QVgAkH6WB.jpg#asset:1059933

Paul had been set to take on Tommy Fury – the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury – on December 18 but the Brit was forced to pull out through illness.

Instead, Paul will fight Woodley for a second time and has offered the 39-year-old an extra half a million dollars if he can knock him out.

As far as a potential scrap with Woods is concerned, that seems highly unlikely bordering on the entirely out of the question.

• Spieth and Stenson hit with bizarre penalty 

• European Tour announces 'Rookie of the Year'

Tiger yesterday announced that he intends to play for the first time in 12 months at next week’s PNC Championship in Florida, where he will partner son Charlie for the second year running.

The 45-year-old has been out of action since he and his youngest finished in a tie for seventh there last December, after first undergoing a microdiscectomy and then suffering catastrophic injuries in a near-fatal car accident in February.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips
Chipping
play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"The argument for golf being on the Scottish curriculum"
New data shows huge increase in golf participation globally
"Madness" - Colin Montgomerie questions PGA Tour bonus schemes
Tour pros react to controversial F1 finale
The 7 weirdest golf stories of 2021

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow