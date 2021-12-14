Jake Paul challenges Tiger Woods to a FIGHT

YouTube loudmouth Jake Paul has challenged 15-time major champion Tiger Woods to a fight.

Words we didn’t expect to write and yet here we are.

The social media personality has called the out former world No.1 on Twitter after noticing that he is second to Woods in Google’s list of the top-10 most searched athletes of 2021.

“Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022,” wrote the 24-year-old.

Tiger, to absolutely nobody’s surprise, has yet to respond.



Paul, the younger brother of fellow online ‘sensation’ Logan Paul, has tried to make a name for himself as a boxer in recent years.

He has a decent record, too, having won all four of his bouts to date, including defeats of former MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley during 2021.



Paul had been set to take on Tommy Fury – the younger half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury – on December 18 but the Brit was forced to pull out through illness.

Instead, Paul will fight Woodley for a second time and has offered the 39-year-old an extra half a million dollars if he can knock him out.

As far as a potential scrap with Woods is concerned, that seems highly unlikely bordering on the entirely out of the question.



Tiger yesterday announced that he intends to play for the first time in 12 months at next week’s PNC Championship in Florida, where he will partner son Charlie for the second year running.



The 45-year-old has been out of action since he and his youngest finished in a tie for seventh there last December, after first undergoing a microdiscectomy and then suffering catastrophic injuries in a near-fatal car accident in February.