LIV Golf caddie earnings revealed

Caddies are an integral part of the game, and it’s no different on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

And like the players, loopers on the Saudi-backed breakaway tour are handsomely rewarded for their efforts.

Last month, thanks to an increase in prize money, caddies’ pay reached record levels with Cam Smith’s bagman making more than $210,000 from his Open victory.

• Teams announced for LIV Boston



• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision

But on the LIV Series, it’s a whole different ball game – so much so that they will take home, on average, 171% more than they did at St Andrews in July.

With a top payout of $4million for the player winning the individual contest at The International in Boston this week, the winning caddie gets a 10% cut. That leaves them with $400,000, according to research carried out by AceOdds.

For the winning caddie, this one tournament will earn them roughly the same as the highest-paid bagmen made in 2021.

• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour



• Cam Smith reveals when he made LIV call

Even those finishing further down the leaderboard stand to make a tidy sum. End the week with your player 48th out of 48? You’ll still earn $6,000 – a 5% cut of the £120,000 payout.

LIV Boston estimated caddie winnings

1st $400,000

2nd $148,750

3rd $105,000

4th $73,500

5th $68,250

6th $56,000

7th $47,250

8th $43,750

9th $40,600

10th $39,200