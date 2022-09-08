LIV Golf caddie earnings revealed

Caddies are an integral part of the game, and it’s no different on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
And like the players, loopers on the Saudi-backed breakaway tour are handsomely rewarded for their efforts.
Last month, thanks to an increase in prize money, caddies’ pay reached record levels with Cam Smith’s bagman making more than $210,000 from his Open victory.
But on the LIV Series, it’s a whole different ball game – so much so that they will take home, on average, 171% more than they did at St Andrews in July.
With a top payout of $4million for the player winning the individual contest at The International in Boston this week, the winning caddie gets a 10% cut. That leaves them with $400,000, according to research carried out by AceOdds.
For the winning caddie, this one tournament will earn them roughly the same as the highest-paid bagmen made in 2021.
Even those finishing further down the leaderboard stand to make a tidy sum. End the week with your player 48th out of 48? You’ll still earn $6,000 – a 5% cut of the £120,000 payout.
LIV Boston estimated caddie winnings
1st $400,000
2nd $148,750
3rd $105,000
4th $73,500
5th $68,250
6th $56,000
7th $47,250
8th $43,750
9th $40,600
10th $39,200