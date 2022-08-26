LIV Golf star shoots down rumours of rift with best friend

The world of professional golf has been divided by the ongoing battle between the established tours and LIV Golf.

In some cases, that division has extended to a personal level too. Some friendships, such as that of Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, have reportedly been damaged by the power struggle.

Another close friendship which was said to be on the rocks was between Laurie Canter and Eddie Pepperell.

Canter has chosen to sign for the Saudi-backed rebel tour, while Pepperell is an outspoken critic of the circuit.

That led to reports in recent weeks that the pair’s relationship had been harmed by the schism at golf’s top level, and when they were paired together for the opening two rounds of the D+D Real Czech Masters this week, scrutiny stepped up a notch.

However, Canter appeared to rubbish those rumours on Friday when he took to Twitter, shortly after completing his second round in Prague.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Have to say, I still love Eddie f*****g Pepperell.”

Pepperell himself also appeared to shoot down the reports with a tweet of his own.

Canter's tweet is an apparent response to a video Pepperell posted on his own account earlier this week, where he parodied a negotiation over a LIV Golf contract while haggling over a basket of range balls.



