Netflix launches new golf mini-series... minus some VERY big names!

It's official: Netflix has started work on a brand new, behind-the-scenes, inside-the-ropes golf mini-series.

For the first time ever, the PGA Tour and the governing bodies that conduct men’s major championships - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA and the R&A – will give armchair fans a candid and previously unexplored look at the sport’s biggest events, including the Masters Tournament, US PGA, US Open and The Open.

With unprecedented access inside the ropes and behind the scenes, the series - from the makers of the hugely popular Formula 1 show "Drive To Survive" - promises to |capture the intensity of training, travel, victory and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams".

PGA Tour players who have already committed to the show include (in alphabetical order) Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

The world's No.1-ranked amateur golfer, Keita Nakajima, will also participate as he plays in the first major championships of his career.

However, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson are NOT thought to be involved. Neither are Bryson DeChambeau and current world No.1 Jon Rahm.

“This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA Tour and the four major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience,” said Rick Anderson, the Chief Media Officer at the PGA Tour. “This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win - and lose - during a season on the PGA Tour.”

Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, added: "We are thrilled to bring golf's leading organisations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the tour.

"Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this."

The as-yet-unnamed series is being produced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films. Executive producers are David Check; Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen for Vox Media Studios; and James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films.

Filming is already underway and will continue throughout 2022.