Ryder Cup Europe reveals changes to qualification process

Ryder Cup Europe has made some significant alterations to the qualification process for next year’s match in Rome.

In recent editions, there have been nine automatic qualifiers and three captain’s picks.

However, the number of wildcards has been increased to six ahead of the battle at Marco Simone, with three players qualifying from the World and European points lists.

The points difference between the highest and lowest-ranked events on the European list has also been reduced. Previously a 6:1 ratio with 12,000 for the highest event and 2,000 for the lowest, it will now be 4:1, with 6,000 for the highest and 1,500 for the lowest.

• Woods' former coach slates McIlroy



• LIV duo pull out of PGA Tour lawsuit

Other factors will remain the same, with no qualification points available for any event which conflicts with one of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series tournaments.

The process was agreed following discussions between captain Luke Donald, his deputies Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn and the DP World Tour tournament committee.

“These changes to the qualification process for Team Europe follow in-depth analysis with the team at Ryder Cup Europe and with Thomas and Edoardo,” Donald said.

“I’m delighted that when we presented our thoughts to the Tournament Committee, they were 100% behind them.

“The revised overall process removes the need for points multipliers in the last few months of the qualifying period, and the six picks give me flexibility to ensure we have the strongest line-up at Marco Simone in terms of in-form players, players with Ryder Cup experience, and potential pairings.

“As far as the European Points List is concerned, modifying the points allocation will give an improved chance for DP World Tour members playing predominantly on the DP World Tour to make the Ryder Cup team through one of the now three spots available from that list.

“We have also moved the end of the qualification period forward to give the players the right amount of preparation time once they have made the team.

• LIV Boston: How and where to watch



• Pro rips Woods and McIlroy's PGA Tour changes

“A lot of work has already happened behind the scenes, but in many ways the start of the qualification campaign represents the true beginning of the Ryder Cup journey, so I am delighted to confirm these details today. We are all focused on reclaiming the Ryder Cup in Rome next September and this qualification system gives us the best opportunity of doing just that.”

Qualification will begin at next week’s BMW PGA Championship and will run until the beginning of September next year.

Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director, said: “We are delighted with the details of the qualification process for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team announced today. Luke has already proven himself to be a strong and resolute Captain with firm ideas on how to get the best out of Team Europe.

“He proved that throughout this consultation and analysis period and I think the fact that our Tournament Committee were fully behind his thoughts and ideas illustrated how much respect they have for him.

“Every single member of the Team Europe backroom team is excited by today’s announcement and very much looking forward not only to the start of the qualification campaign at the BMW PGA Championship, but also the full 12 month campaign leading up to Rome next September.”