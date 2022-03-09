The Players Championship: Round 1 tee times in full

The wait is over and the 2022 Players Championship is finally upon us.

By Sunday night we will know the next champion of the richest event on the PGA Tour, with the winner pocketing a cool $3.6 million.

Can Justin Thomas become the first man to successfully defend at the Players? Will world No.1 Jon Rahm come out on top? Or will we see an unlikely victor?

It’s shaping up to be a thrilling four days of golf.

Want to know who’s off when? Check out our full run-down of all the tee times below.

All times in GMT.

First tee

11.45am Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

11.56am Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

12.07pm Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

12.18pm Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

12.29pm Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

12.40pm Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

12.51pm KH Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

1.02pm Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

1.13pm Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

1.24pm Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

1.35pm Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

1.46pm Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith

4.50pm Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

5.01pm Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

5.12pm Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

5.23pm Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

5.34pm Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson

5.45pm Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

5.56pm Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

6.07pm Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

6.18pm Marc Leishman, JT Poston, Zach Johnson

6.29pm Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

6.40pm Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

6.51pm Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

Tenth tee

11.45am Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

11.56am Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

12.07pm Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

12.18pm Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12.29pm Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

12.40pm Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

12.51pm Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1.02pm Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

1.13pm Tom Hoge, Tyrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

1.24pm Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

1.35pm Peter Malnati, Alex Noren , Anirban Lahiri

1.46pm Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

4.50pm Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

5.01pm Cameron Triangle, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

5.12pm James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, JJ Spaun

5.23pm Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak



5.34pm Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

5.45pm Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

5.56pm Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

6.07pm Stewart Cink, CT Pan, Patton Kizzire

6.18pm Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

6.29pm Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee



6.40pm Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

6.51pm Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala