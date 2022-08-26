search
Farah Golf reveals new Autumn/Winter 2022 range

Gear

Farah Golf reveals new Autumn/Winter 2022 range

By James Tait18 August, 2022
Farah have launched their new Autumn and Winter range for 2022 and it’s fantastic. 

Keeping you comfortable and looking great with a variety of patterns and styles, this range will have you enjoying your golf no matter the weather. 

With several options to keep you warm, there is brilliant selection to choose from. 

The Warren is a quarter zip midlayer with a technical jacquard body and rib sleeve. The fabric has a soft handle and offers maximum heat retention without sacrificing freedom of movement, allowing for an unrestricted swing. 

The Kenley is a performance compression base layer, made from a lightweight technical fabric, with amazing next to skin comfort. As well as delivering maximum thermal protection, its moisture wicking capabilities will keep you cool. 

The shower proof Farah Golf Parker is a cool contemporary camo print and a slim fit design. It is an emphatic statement piece that harks back to Farah’s heritage whilst being specifically styled for today’s golfer. 

The Abbott is lightweight, offers elevated levels of breathability and comfort whilst stretch binding at the hem and cuff maintain a flawless fit for prime performance.  

The Kala is softshell construction delivering excellent water-repellent protection whilst being light and comfortable to help you play to your maximum potential.  

These new performance garments co-ordinate with trousers, polos, and accessories in the range to create a fun, stylish collection that will give Farah Golf customers the protection that they need when they hit the fairways this year.  

Farah Polo

All of the polos are made from lightweight performance fabrics, specifically sourced for golf delivering a soft and premium feel. 

There is a partially plant-based recyclable fabric called Sorona used in the tipped Hoxie Polo which will appeal to golfers looking for sustainable options. 

All of the garments in the range feature the Farah Golf F in green and carry features that make them ideal for golf. The Judson trouser which is available in black, dark shadow and regatta blue is the perfect example. 

Ideal for all year-round play, they have detailed patch style pockets, the Farah F flag woven into the waistband, branded inner gripper to keep your polo in place and a practical scorecard pocket. 

The new Autumn/Winter collection will be available at the end of August.

For more information visit www.farahgolf.com 

