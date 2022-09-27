Ian Poulter takes pop at fuming Justin Thomas

Ian Poulter has taken a social media pop at Justin Thomas after the American star raged over a putt that wasn't conceded during the Presidents Cup.



The US PGA champion was visibly irked when opponent Si Woo Kim refused to give him a three-foot putt on the par-4 ninth during Sunday's singles session.



TV cameras caught Thomas gesturing at the putt he was made to hole and he shook his head and muttered under his breath as he walked to the next hole.



• Reed U-turns on Dunhill Links involvement

• Immelman blasts Presidents Cup critics



The American subsequently lost to his South Korean opponent in the first match of the final session, although it had little bearing on the overall outcome with the US running out 17.5-12.5 winners.



Nonetheless, Thomas' frustration was jumped upon by social media users, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter amongst them.



Poulter, a matchplay specialist who is undefeated in Ryder Cup singles matches, tweeted: "If it's that short, just tap it in. He's made us tap in a few."

The ungiven-gimme wasn't the only time that Kim got under Thomas' skin during their match at Quail Hollow.



The former Players champion 'shushed' a partisan American crowd after holing a seven-foot putt for par on the 15th to remain all-square.



• WATCH: Pieters at centre of rules controversy



• Poulter fumes over Henrik Stenson news



Afterwards, Thomas said: "Honestly, at the time, I was pretty pissed off. No, it’s one of those things, I think when you’re in the moment, when you’re on the other side of it, it’s something that gets you motivated, gets you pumped up a little bit.



“So, I can say whatever I want about it, he beat me. He has the upper hand on me.But we won the Cup, so that’s all that matters.”