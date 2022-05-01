A social media account with links to Patrick Reed has implied that Tiger Woods is receiving preferential treatment from the PGA of America and Southern Hills ahead of this month's US PGA Championship at the Oklahoma club.

The @useGolfFacts Twitter account, believed to be operated by family members of former Masters champion Reed, made the extraordinary claims earlier today.

Woods played a practice round at Southern Hills - where he won the most recent of his four US PGA titles in 2007 - on Thursday, fuelling rumours that he intends to play in the second men's major of the season.

The 15-time major champ had Cary Cozby, the Director of Golf at Southern Hills, caddying for him during his visit - and that has not gone down well with Team Reed.

Sharing a tweet posted by the PGA of America, which shows Woods and Cozby in conversation on the course, the @useGolfFacts account wrote: "I wonder what it’s like to have the Director of Golf at Southern Hills give you ALL the course notes you need for the upcoming @PGAChampionship.



"Do all players get this treatment @PGA? For @TigerWoods this is just embarrassing that @PGA posted this photo & it’s very telling."

As of lunchtime on Sunday (UK time), the tweet was still live and 'pinned' to the top of the @useGolfFacts Twitter page.

This is not the first accusation to be shared by the account. In March, it claimed that the Player Impact Program had been "created and leaked" by the PGA Tour in an attempt to "publicly legitimize what they have been doing behind closed doors for years… paying certain players MILLIONS taking care of 'their boys'."

It has also routinely - and robustly - defended Reed against accusations of cheating and what it perceives to be unfair treatment of the nine-time PGA Tour winner by the game's governing bodies, such as particularly late or early tee times.

The US PGA Championship is scheduled to take place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from May 19-22.