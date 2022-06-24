search
Report: LIV golfers "not welcome" at Scottish Open

Golf News

Report: LIV golfers “not welcome” at Scottish Open

By Jamie Hall18 June, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Series Scottish Open DP World Tour PGA Tour
LIV Golf rebels will reportedly be barred from next month’s Scottish Open.

According to the Guardian, it has been made clear to players who have signed up to the breakaway league that they are “not welcome” at Renaissance Club.

The PGA Tour moved quickly to suspend those involved as soon as the first shots were struck at the first LIV event earlier this month. More bans will follow when the second tournament takes place in Portland.

The DP World Tour is yet to outline its stance formally, and is allowing LIV stars to play in the BMW International Open.

However, since the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, it is understood the suspensions will apply.

It means the likes of Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson and others will not be at Renaissance.

Despite the revelations, a strong field is still expected in East Lothian. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka have all committed.

Last week, DP World Tour boss Keith Pelley promised sanctions against members who have “breached regulations”.

He is due to make the organisation’s position clear next week.

